Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Recreate Iconic Friends Scene 20 Years Later

It’s been 20 years since Reese Witherspoon met Jennifer Aniston, but she still remembers the moment like it was yesterday.

When Witherspoon was 23, she guest-starred on Friends as Aniston’s on-screen younger sister, Jill Green. But although the women have gone on to star in countless film and TV projects since their introduction on the ’90s sitcom, the costars-turned-friends still recall their first time acting opposite each other.

Speaking with Access in a recent interview, Witherspoon and Aniston were tasked with remembering fashion flashback photos of them snapped throughout the years, including when their Friends characters sat face-to-face on the Central Perk couch.

“Is this where you say the line that you love so much?” asked Aniston, who starred as Rachel Green.

“This is, well, we can say the line,” replied Witherspoon, 43. “Do you remember your line?”

Although Aniston, 50, was stumped in remembering the script, Witherspoon reminded her of her line through a whisper in the ear.

“I say, ‘You can’t have Ross,’ ” said Aniston, reenacting Rachel.

Portraying Jill, Witherspoon replied, “Can’t have? Can’t have? The only thing I can’t have is dairy.”

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on Friends NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

Earlier this month, Witherspoon opened up about meeting Aniston in an interview by Natalie Portman for the November cover of Harper’s BAZAAR.

“We met on the set of Friends; I played her sister. I was 23 years old and had just had a baby,” Witherspoon said. “I was nursing Ava on set, and Jen just kept going, ‘You have a baby?’ I was like, ‘I know, it’s weird.’”

Witherspoon continued, “I remember her being like, ‘Where are you going?’ And I was like, ‘I’m pumping!’”

The Big Little Lies actress couldn’t help but gush about Aniston, saying, “She was so sweet to me.”

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

“I was really nervous, and she was like, ‘Oh, my gosh — don’t worry about it!’ I marveled at her ability to perform in front of a live audience like that with no nerves. They would change all the lines and she was just so effortlessly affable, bubbly, and sunny.”

Witherspoon added, “We’ve been friends ever since.”

They also gushed about each other in an interview with PEOPLE Now.

“You are one of the most generous, loving people who has the most loyal, devoted friendships. You are hard-working, you are detail-oriented, you don’t suffer fools, you know exactly what you want, and you do it elegantly and with grace,” Witherspoon told her.

“You are one of the most generous, kind, loving, thoughtful, concerned partners in crime, friends, one of the hardest-working women I have ever, ever encountered, and on top of it you have three stunning children and you have a life that is large and you do it with grace and elegance, and it inspires me and I know it inspires so many other women,” Aniston replied.

Now, the two actresses can be seen together once again in their upcoming Apple+ series The Morning Show, in which they portray two journalists experiencing the fallout of a male anchor’s #MeToo allegations.

The Morning Show marks Aniston and Steve Carell’s respective returns to TV since the wraps of their massively successful TV sitcoms for NBC, Friends and The Office.

The Morning Show will debut on Apple TV+ this fall.