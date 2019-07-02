Reese Witherspoon Snuggles Up to Zoë Kravitz in Sweet Photo Following Costar's Wedding in Paris

Reese Witherspoon and Zoë Kravitz are two groovy gals!

Just one day after Kravitz tied the knot surrounded by her family and friends in Paris, Witherspoon, 43, shared a sweet photo with her Big Little Lies costar, 30, to Instagram.

In the shot, which was taken while the pair were filming the disco party scene from Sunday’s episode of BLL, Witherspoon and Kravitz snuggle up to each other in their colorful ensembles.

Witherspoon rocks a gold, sequined top with a matching hot pink sweatsuit, while Kravitz shows lots of leg in a pink skirt and an off-white macrame top.

The actresses also sport matching hairstyles — teased with tons of hairspray, of course — and brightly-colored makeup.

“Well.. this pretty much says it all.😴I love you, Z💖” Witherspoon captioned Sunday evening’s shot, shared in conjunction with the BLL episode.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon and Zoë Kravitz Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

The photo of the costars prompted a number of Witherspoon’s followers to comment with their seal of approval, including Kravitz, herself, Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe, and BLL star Shailene Woodley.

“life of the party and queen of my heart. love youuuuuuuu” wrote Kravitz.

Phillippe, 19, kept it simple writing, “cuties” on the image, while Woodley, 27, joined her and left three heart-eyed emojis.

Witherspoon also shared a GIF alongside Kravitz and Woodley on Sunday, as they struck a fun pose for the camera in their disco outfits from the night’s episode.

“Feeling grooooovy✌🏽” the mom of three captioned the short clip.

RELATED: See Zoë Kravitz, Her Famous Family and the Big Little Lies Stars at Her Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Witherspoon’s posts with Kravitz comes after a big weekend in Paris, in which the pals celebrated Kravitz’ wedding to actor Karl Glusman.

The Legally Blonde actress and husband Jim Toth were in attendance for both the couple’s rehearsal dinner at the Restaurant Lapérouse, as well as their ceremony at her costar’s father Lenny Kravitz’s home.

Fellow BLL costars Woodley and Laura Dern also attended their friend’s celebratory wedding weekend.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon Pierre Suu/GC Images

RELATED: Zoë Kravitz Gets Married to Karl Glusman at Her Dad Lenny Kravitz’s Paris Home

While enjoying her European getaway, Witherspoon shared several photos to her Instagram over the weekend.

The first, shared on Friday outside of the venue where Kravitz held her rehearsal dinner, featured Witherspoon alongside her husband, 49 — both looking dapper in formalwear as they stood in the streets of Paris together.

“Date night in Paris 🇫🇷✨❤️” the actress captioned the shot.

The star also shared a twinkling video of the Eiffel Tower on Saturday night and captioned the stunning clip with, “What a night 🇫🇷✨❤️”

Big Little Lies airs Sundays on HBO at 9 p.m. ET.