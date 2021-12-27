Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley Speak Out After Big Little Lies Director Jean-Marc Vallée Dies

Big Little Lies stars are speaking out after director Jean-Marc Vallée died suddenly at age 58.

Vallée, who also helmed other highly acclaimed projects like Dallas Buyers Club, Wild and Sharp Objects, died unexpectedly on Sunday at his cabin outside Quebec City, PEOPLE confirmed. His cause of death was not immediately known.

Following the news, Reese Witherspoon, who starred in both Big Little Lies and Wild, shared a brief message on Twitter and Instagram

"My heart is broken. My friend. I love you," the actress, 45, wrote.

Her BLL costar, Shailene Woodley, also paid tribute to Vallée on social media, sharing a photo of him cooking on her Instagram Story.

"I am in shock. Complete and utter shock," began Woodley, 30. "My f—--- god death is the worst."

"But I guess somehow I know you will turn it into a grand adventure … one for the books," she continued on another slide. "One I can't wait to read & to watch when my time comes."

"It doesn't make sense though dude. It doesn't make sense. Maybe when we wake up tomorrow you'll be there laughing saying it was just a satirical short film you made. That it's not real," Woodley concluded.

Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, Vallée studied filmmaking at the Collège Ahuntsic and the Université du Québec à Montréal. His breakout feature film was C.R.A.Z.Y., which he wrote and directed.

"Jean-Marc stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently," his producing partner, Nathan Ross, said in a statement to PEOPLE. "He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed."

"He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me," the statement continued. "The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."