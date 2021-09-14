"I have to say, when we do our fighting scenes, it's really hard not to laugh and crack up, because we have to be so mean to each other," Reese Witherspoon said of working with Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon Says Jennifer Aniston Is 'One of the Funniest People' She Has Ever Met

Reese Witherspoon can't help but laugh when she's around Jennifer Aniston!

During a chat with PEOPLE (the TV Show!) host Kay Adams, Witherspoon talked about working with her longtime friend on Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. While the leading ladies' characters are often getting into tense arguments, Witherspoon explained that the energy on set is much lighter.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I have to say, when we do our fighting scenes, it's really hard not to laugh and crack up, because we have to be so mean to each other," the 45-year-old said. "We just love each other much."

As it turns out, Aniston, 52, is actually quite the comedian.

"She's literally one of the funniest people I've ever met," Witherspoon admitted. "Her delivery is perfect on every joke."

Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup and Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show,” premiering September 17, 2021 on Apple TV+. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon | Credit: Apple TV+

Season two of The Morning Show is set to release later this week. After years of friendship, Witherspoon said that collaborating on the project was a dream come true for both her and Aniston.

"We'd been looking for a project to collaborate on for years and years, so when this came about, it was perfect," she told Adams on PEOPLE (the TV Show!).

Aniston recently shared a similar sentiment about working with Witherspoon, admitting during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that it's "hard" to fake being mad at Witherspoon.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

"It's always fun to fight with Reese," she said, "because she's such a sweet burst of sunshine that she's, you know, not someone you wanna go scream your head off to. And I usually always end up bursting into laughter at some point. It's just too hard to be that mad with each other. But we do it."

"I guess that's acting, huh?" said Kimmel, to which Aniston responded, "Yeah, that's what we do."

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show” season two, premiering September 17, 2021 on Apple TV+. Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon | Credit: Apple TV+

On The Morning Show, Aniston plays Alex Levy with Witherspoon as her relatively new co-anchor Bradley Jackson, both of whom exposed a toxic workplace culture at their television network in season 1. In the new ten-episode season, the network UBA is now forced to deal with the aftermath of the harassment coming to light. They are also faced with new problems, including the outbreak of the pandemic, an exposé about the behind-the-scenes troubles and racism within the network.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.