Reese Witherspoon, Sam Claflin Praise Riley Keough in 'Daisy Jones & The Six' : She 'Transformed'

Reese Witherspoon and Sam Claflin are showering Riley Keough with praise for her latest role.

At Thursday's premiere of Daisy Jones & The Six in Los Angeles, Witherspoon, who is a producer, exclusively told PEOPLE that she was "mesmerized" by how actress Keough, 33, "transformed" into one of the lead singers of a fictional 1970s rock group for the series.

"She utterly transformed for this role," said Witherspoon, 46. "It was amazing. In real life, I mean, I need to set this distinction — she's very quiet. She's a very quiet, reserved person."

Added the Your Place or Mine actress of Keough, "She's very funny and lovely, but the way she transforms into Daisy Jones and how Daisy Jones transforms within the 10 episodes is utterly mesmerizing."

The show, which is based on a 2019 novel of the same name by Taylor Jenkins Reid, follows the rise of the fictional L.A. rock band Daisy Jones & The Six (loosely inspired by Fleetwood Mac), and their split during the height of their success.

Riley Keough in Daisy Jones & The Six. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Daisy Jones is played by Keough who, despite having musical roots through her late mother Lisa Marie Presley and grandfather Elvis Presley, has not ventured into creating music herself.

Witherspoon said she can relate to the hard work of embodying a musician when an actor doesn't come from that background.

"It's a complete transformation and to watch her take that on," the Oscar winner said. "I remember being in the studio very early on and just smiling from ear to ear because I know that feeling from when I did Walk the Line and I played June Carter Cash."

She added, "Those moments where you rehearse and you work and you're so hard and you think you can't do it, but you do it anyway — they stay with you forever."

Riley Keough and Sam Claflin in Daisy Jones & The Six. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

Claflin, who costars alongside Keough as co-lead band member Billy Dunne, said they bonded through learning how to play rock stars together.

"In truth, I couldn't have asked for a better teammate," the Hunger Games actor, 36, told PEOPLE. "As much as she had that reputation in her family genes, she didn't come with much musical experience herself, so the two of us had each other to lean on in that way."

"She just never carried that pressure with her. You wouldn't know," he added. "And honestly, I had to kind of keep reminding myself that her granddad is Elvis Presley. She's honestly just a joy to work with, like a genuine friend and someone I really care about."

Keough's appearance for the series marks her first red carpet since suffering the loss of her mother Lisa Marie Presley, who died unexpectedly at age 54 on Jan. 12.

In a December 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Keough opened up about how her character reminded her of her mom.

"My mother is certainly an inspiration to me," Keough said at the time, calling Lisa Marie a "very strong, smart woman."

She added, "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me."

Daisy Jones & The Six premieres March 3 on Prime Video.