Aniston and Witherspoon posed for selfies at The Morning Show For Your Consideration panel on Saturday

Reese Witherspoon Reunites with Her Morning Show Costar Jennifer Aniston: 'Love Seeing My Girl'

Reese Witherspoon has nothing but love for costar Jennifer Aniston!

On Wednesday, the Legally Blonde alum shared a couple of cute selfies of Aniston, 53, and herself on the yellow carpet of The Morning Show For Your Consideration panel that took place on June 11.

"Always love seeing my girl @jenniferaniston @themorningshow 💞💞💞," Witherspoon, 46, wrote in a caption on Instagram.

In the comment section, Aniston expressed her admiration for Witherspoon, replying, "Love YOU! ❤️"

https://instagram.com/stories/jenniferaniston/2861419284670671750?utm_source=ig_story_item_share&igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= Credit: jenniferaniston/Instagram

The Murder Mystery actress also reposted the sweet snaps on her Instagram Story with the caption "Reunited!" accompanied by a white heart and kissing emoji.

On The Morning Show, Aniston plays Alex Levy, and Witherspoon plays her relatively new morning news co-anchor, Bradley Jackson – both of whom exposed a toxic workplace culture at their television network in the hit show's first season.

In January, Apple TV+ announced that the series will return for a third season with a brand new showrunner, Charlotte Stoudt.

Aniston previously opened up about working with Witherspoon after being real-life friends for more than two decades, saying it's "hard" to fake being mad at her on the show.

"It's always fun to fight with Reese," she said. "Because she's such a sweet burst of sunshine that she's, you know, not someone you wanna go scream your head off to. And I usually always end up bursting into laughter at some point. It's just too hard to be that mad with each other. But we do it."

During the conversation at the FYC panel on Saturday, Aniston and Witherspoon also discussed their time filming the scenes that show their characters engaging in brutal arguments.

RELATED VIDEO: The Morning Show's Nestor Carbonell Says That Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Are "Incredibly Gracious" and "Collaborative"

"Some of the most fun [scenes] were when we were fighting," Witherspoon shared before Aniston chimed in, agreeing the scenes were "the best."

"Because you're not really friends unless you've had a gigantic fight, you know?" Witherspoon continued. Aniston also explained that she "always had moments where I just burst out into laughter."