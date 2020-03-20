Reese Witherspoon Reads Her Own 1997 Issue of Seventeen for Research for Little Fires Everywhere

Reese Witherspoon is celebrating Throwback Thursday with a moment of ’90s nostalgia.

The actress, 43, shared a photo in the makeup trailer for her newest TV show, Little Fires Everywhere, in which she stars opposite Kerry Washington on Hulu.

As she gets her makeup done, the Big Little Lies star holds the September 1997 issue of Seventeen magazine — with herself posing on the cover!

“Traveling back to the 90’s for #LittleFiresEverywhere required lots of research.🔥#Seventeen #tbt” the actress wrote in the caption for the snapshot.

“Extra bonus: I really learned about ’10 Guys to Avoid !'” she added, joking about the headlines inside promised on the cover.

The drama series, which is based off of the novel of the same name by Celeste Ng, premiered on Hulu on Wednesday.

“@LittleFiresHulu is finally here! 🔥HURRAY!” Witherspoon wrote in an Instagram post featuring herself and Washington in costume, holding up copies of the book.

“I can’t wait to share what Kerry and I have been working on this past year! 💫” Witherspoon continued. “We made it for you to enjoy and discuss with family and friends, because there are so many twists and turns…so maybe it’s time for virtual watch parties? Let me know what you think!”

Washington, 43, shared a photo on Instagram in honor of the series’ premiere as well, introducing fans to her character Mia Warren.

“She’s an artist. A single mom. A hard working employee who would do anything to protect her daughter, Pearl. I’ve been waiting FOREVER to introduce you to Mia!” the Scandal star wrote in her caption.

“She’s the most complicated and fascinating character I’ve ever played. But today I’m mostly thinking about all the real life Mia Warren’s in our world. Artists, parents, hard working citizens of the world,” the Washington continued.

“These are tough times for all of us. In all kinds of different ways. And if there’s anything that’s true about the characters on our show, it’s that everybody is struggling. And everybody is doing their best with the tools they have. And they aren’t facing a pandemic!!!! So, thank you for watching!!!! Now reach out to someone who may be struggling. It will make you both feel better. ❤️🔥❤️🔥❤️”

The two stars recently spoke with PEOPLE Now about their “complicated” characters, both mothers.

“I think the book had such beautiful descriptions of motherhood — but complicated ideas that I had never seen expressed before,” Witherspoon said. “It’s a journey that every person feels very different about. And I certainly had many different women in my life who mothered me. And that idea that your mother can come from anywhere. It was really beautiful.”

Little Fires Everywhere is now streaming on Hulu.