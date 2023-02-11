Reese Witherspoon Posts Adorable Birthday Message to 'Big Sis' Jennifer Aniston: 'What a Gift'

"You always give the best advice and endless LOVE and support," Reese Witherspoon wrote in honor of Jennifer Aniston's 54th birthday alongside photos of the Morning Show costars

By
Published on February 11, 2023 04:51 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 26: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Actors Jennifer Aniston (L) and Reese Witherspoon attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage)
Photo: Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon is wishing her "big sis" Jennifer Aniston a happy birthday!

The Your Place or Mine star shared a sweet birthday message to her Morning Show costar on her 54th birthday Saturday.

"Happy Birthday @jenniferaniston! What a gift to get to work with my big sis every day on @themorningshow," Witherspoon, 46, wrote as a reference to when she guest starred on Friends as Rachel's (Aniston) sister, Jill Greene.

"You always give the best advice and endless LOVE and support. I 💖 you, Jen! Everyone wish her a Happy Birthday!! 🎂💫" she concluded the caption.

Along with the birthday tribute, Witherspoon shared several photos of her and Aniston from their time on The Morning Show, as well as one of them in 2014 at the Stand Up to Cancer telecast.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 05: REESE WITHERSPOON, JENNIFER ANISTON attend Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), a program of the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), staging its fourth biennial fundraising telecast at the at the Dolby Theatre on Friday September 5, 2014 (8:00-9:00 p.m., ET/PT) in Hollywood California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/American Broadcasting Companies Inc via WireImage)
Kevin Mazur/American Broadcasting Companies Inc via WireImage

On Instagram Wednesday, the Legally Blonde star posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from The Morning Show, including one snugly shot of her and Aniston.

"Last days of shooting @themorningshow! Season 3 is on the WAY!" Witherspoon, 46, captioned the carousel.

The two actresses play frenemy news anchors Alex Levy (Aniston) and Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) on the Apple TV+ drama.

No premiere date has been announced for season 3 of The Morning Show.

