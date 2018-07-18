Reese Witherspoon Gives Off Legally Blonde Vibes in All-Pink Outfit from Big Little Lies Set

Reese Witherspoon appears to be bringing a bit of Elle Woods to the set of Big Little Lies.

The star, who is currently filming the second season of the hit HBO show, was photographed wearing a bright pink ensemble, reminiscent of her character in Legally Blonde.

Witherspoon, 42, was photographed standing beside a black car wearing a silver sequined top with hot pink pants and a pink and red track jacket.

She wore her blonde hair in a puffed curly ‘do, which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings.

While there is no synopsis available for the upcoming season of the series, this might be a sign that another costume party scene is in the works.

Reese Witherspoon on the set of Big Little Lies. TheImageDirect

The season finale of Big Little Lies ended with a costume party at an extravagant school fundraiser attended by Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz’s characters.

Earlier this month, Witherspoon shared a video of herself wearing a pink paisley dress, specifically for a meeting she attended for Legally Blonde 3.

Reese Witherspoon instagram story

“I was excited about my meeting on Legally Blonde 3 that I wore my pink dress,” the actress told fans.

She confirmed the Legally Blonde 3 news by slipping back into the pink sequin bikini Elle Woods wore for her Harvard Law application in the original 2001 film.

“It’s true,” she wrote on social media June 7, captioning a video of herself in the two piece as she drifted on a blue pool float.

Plot points or returning cast members haven’t been announced yet for Legally Blonde 3, but MGM announced the third installment will hit theaters on Valentine’s Day, 2020.