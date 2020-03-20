Big Little Lies Costars Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Practice Social Distancing While Hiking

Friends don’t let friends hike alone — even in the time of social distancing!

Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern shared some photos from a hike they took together earlier in the week, making sure to stay at least six feet apart from one another the whole time.

Witherspoon, 43, shared two photos from their hike, one with Dern, 53, waving in the background, and one with Dern taking the selfie as she stood behind her Big Little Lies costar.

“Friendship with social distancing. Hi👋🏼@lauradern!” Witherspoon wrote it her caption.

“We walked a few days ago .. before we were told to #stayhome,” she added, referring to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s ordinance for Californians to remain at home until further notice in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Now we are inside to keep everyone safe,” Witherspoon said.

Dern shared the same photos on her own Instagram page, writing in the caption, “So blessed to have friends to distantly walk through this with. And nature!”

On her Instagram Story, the Little Fires Everywhere actress shared some video clips from their stroll — even teasing fans of Big Little Lies with talk of a third season.

“Dern, is there going to be a Big Little Lies three?” Witherspoon asked her costar.

“Yeah,” the Marriage Story star said, suppressing a laugh. “We’re going to be filming it here. The whole thing takes place on a hiking trail.”

“Bonnie’s so far ahead,” Dern added in reference to Zoë Kravitz‘s character on the Emmy-winning HBO drama.

“Bonnie is running,” Witherspoon added. “Really fast.”

In another clip, Witherspoon expressed her gratitude to be able to get outside amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re so lucky that we get to be outside. We’re thinking about everybody who can’t be outside right now,” Witherspoon said, as Dern called from the background, “Sending everybody so much love.”

“We’re thinking of creative ways to entertain you guys,” Witherspoon added.

The Morning Show star reiterated in her final slide from the trek that she and Dern are now staying inside “to keep everyone safe.”

“But we will find a way to connect and share with you all,” Witherspoon wrote. “Sending love and positivity to everyone as we find a way to stay connected.”

Newsom’s mandate on Thursday evening came after Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti announced a “Safer at Home” emergency order, calling for L.A. residents to remain at home.

“Los Angeles, this is our moment to lead with love and protect those lives that mean everything to us,” Garcetti said in a press briefing. “This is not a request. This is an order.”

Under the new mandate, L.A. residents are still allowed to leave their homes for food and other essentials, attend medical and veterinary appointments, or help someone else gather necessary supplies, according to guidelines on the city’s website. Residents are also allowed to go outside for exercise or to walk pets, as long as six feet of distance remains between other people.

As of March 20, there are at least 15,650 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, with 202 deaths from coronavirus-related illness.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.