Reese Witherspoon Shares Snap with Jennifer Aniston During 'Last Days' Filming 'The Morning Show' Season 3

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are cozying up as they celebrate the final days of filming The Morning Show season 3!

On Instagram Wednesday, the Your Place or Mine star posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Apple TV+ drama, including one snuggly shot of her and Aniston, 53.

"Last days of shooting @themorningshow! Season 3 is on the WAY!" Witherspoon, 46, captioned the carousel.

The post also featured Witherspoon sitting at her character Bradley Jackson's news desk and photos with her other costars, including Billy Crudup, Julianna Margulies, Greta Lee, newcomer Jon Hamm as well as her fellow producers.

Last month, the actress gave fans an update on the upcoming third season when she revealed to Entertainment Tonight that filming was "nearly done." She also spoke about Hamm, 51, joining the cast.

"It's so good," Witherspoon said. "We obviously added Jon Hamm, which has been so fun. We have all these new cast members who have just upped the game."

Besides Hamm, Natalie Morales, Nicole Beharie, Tig Notaro and Stephen Fry are among the newcomers to the cast this season, while Mark Duplass and Karen Pittman will also be returning.

Though she couldn't say too much, Witherspoon did briefly tease the season's focus, adding, "I will say, there is lots of romance this year."

Season 2 introduced a possible love story for Witherspoon's character: a journalist named Laura Peterson, who is played by Margulies. The pair shared an unexpected kiss in the back of a car during the third episode and continued a secret affair from there.

Of course, Aniston's character, Alex Levy, has also had her share of romantic scandals in the series.

She's recently divorced from her ex-husband, but Alex finds herself in the hot seat after she's publicly questioned about a past sexual relationship with disgraced anchor Mitch (Steve Carell).

No premiere date has been announced for season 3 of The Morning Show.