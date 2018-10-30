Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston and Javier Bardem Are TV's Highest Paid Actors

The salaries of TV’s highest-paid actors for 2018 have been revealed — and multiple movie stars are leading the ranking.

On Tuesday, Variety released a report about the salaries of TV stars per episode, and the figures are jaw-dropping.

Skyfall‘s Javier Bardem is the highest-paid actor overall for his upcoming, untitled Amazon/Amblin TV drama series, ranking in $1.2 million per episode, according to the outlet. Tied in second place are Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, who are both being paid $1.1 million for their untitled morning show drama for Apple.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon Kevin Mazur/VF17/WireImage

Close behind are The Walking Dead‘s (AMC Studios) Norman Reedus and Handmaid’s Tale‘s (MGM) Elisabeth Moss, who each are earning $1 million per episode for their drama series.

Julia Roberts and Steve Carrell are both taking in $600,000 per episode: Roberts for Homecoming from Universal Cable Prods., and Carrell for his untitled morning show drama for Apple.

And the cast of Stranger Things may be some of the youngest actors on the list, but they are all earning notable figures in the drama category for the Netflix original. Millie Bobby Brown is making a reported $350,000 per episode, while Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalie Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Noah Schnapp are each earning $250,000 per episode.

Notably missing from the list is Grey’s Anatomy‘s Ellen Pompeo, who signed a new deal in late 2017 that reportedly would make her the highest-earning actress on a TV drama: $575,000 per episode (she films 24 a year), along with a seven-figure signing bonus and two full backend equity points on the series, estimated to bring in another $6 million to $7 million, according to THR.

RELATED: Inside Emmy Rossum’s Public Fight for Equal Pay on Shameless

The new report comes on the heels of an outpouring of female celebrities, including Emma Stone, Amy Schumer and Priyanka Chopra, speaking out about equal pay.

Despite having a buzzy career that boasts a hit TV show (Quantico) and a highly anticipated movie reboot (Baywatch), Chopra is not exempt from getting paid “a lot less than the boys” in Hollywood.

“It’s a scary place,” the actress told Glamour. “You will be rejected. I was rejected many times. I cried. I was told that female actors are replaceable in films because they just stand behind a guy anyway.”

“I’m still used to being paid — like most actresses around the world — a lot less than the boys,” she continued. “We’re told we’re too provocative or that being sexy is our strength, which it can be, and it is, but that’s not the only thing we have.”