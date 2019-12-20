Reese Witherspoon Hugs Jennifer Aniston in Photo of 'Last Day of Shooting' The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon celebrated the final episode of The Morning Show on Friday by sharing a photo with her costar, Jennifer Aniston, taken on the last day of filming.

“There are not enough hugs, heart emojis or words to express how much I cherish working with @jenniferaniston. 🥰❤️😍,” Witherspoon, 43, wrote in an emotion caption for the black-and-white shot, in which the two actresses share an embrace.

“She is one of the hardest working people I know,” Witherspoon gushed about Aniston, 50, before giving a shoutout to “all the writers, producers, camera operators, assistants, actors, set & costume designers.”

“THANK YOU! I am honored to work among women & men who feel equally passionate about story-telling and collaborated on all levels to bring this show to life,” she wrote.

Image zoom Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston Hilary B Gayle/Apple

RELATED: Diane Sawyer Visits Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show Set

The Big Little Lies star also addressed survivors of sexual abuse — a large theme of the Apple TV+ series — saying, “[W]e see you and we stand with you.”

Witherspoon concluded her post by promising fans that there will be more Morning Show to come in 2020.

“Thank you all for watching and supporting! Your comments, tweets, and conversations made this season so incredible! We will be back next year! Stay tuned. 🥰,” she wrote.

On Thursday, social media newcomer Aniston shared her own post on Instagram to mark the drama’s season 1 finale.

Image zoom Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon Hilary B Gayle/Apple TV+

RELATED: The Morning Show: Mindy Kaling Attempts to Poach an Anchor from Jennifer Aniston’s Rival Network

“TBT, Happy place. LAST episode of @themorningshow Season 1 is up tomorrow! THAT went by fast…😭😣😳,” she wrote in the caption for a photo of what appears to be an editing room.

Both Witherspoon and Aniston have been nominated for Golden Globe awards for their respective performances as Bradley Jackson and Alex Levy.

The stars, who also appeared on Friends together as sisters, will go up against one another in the same category after being nominated for best actress in a television series drama.

The 77th Golden Globe Awards will air live from The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5 on NBC.