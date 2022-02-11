Reese Witherspoon Calls Morning Show Costar Jennifer Aniston 'Such a Gift' in Birthday Tribute

"When I think of Jen and all the wonderful adventures we have had together, I just smile," Witherspoon wrote. "Knowing that @JenniferAniston is in the world makes me happy! Her love of life, her humor, and her endless positivity are such a gift. Let's all wish Jen Happy Birthday! 🎈🎂🎁."

While they're friends in real life, their characters on The Morning Show don't always get along. Witherspoon previously told PEOPLE that it was difficult to fight with Aniston on screen. "I have to say, when we do our fighting scenes, it's really hard not to laugh and crack up, because we have to be so mean to each other," she said. "We just love each other much."