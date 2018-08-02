Reese Witherspoon Hurls Ice Cream at Meryl Streep While Filming Big Little Lies: 'I Got Her!'

Reese Witherspoon has done the unthinkable.

While filming a scene for the upcoming season of Big Little Lies, Witherspoon was spotted throwing an ice cream cone at Meryl Streep — and the internet went wild.

In the photo, Streep (who plays Perry’s mother Mary Louise Wright in season 2) has her back turned as Witherspoon’s character Madeline Mackenzie walks behind her. While it’s unclear what prompted the action, Witherspoon is seen furiously throwing the ice cream through the air at Streep.

Naturally, the photos quickly went viral.

“All I care about are these photos of Reese Witherspoon throwing ice cream at Meryl Streep,” wrote one Twitter user. “If these were the only photos to ever exist, that would be okay.”

All I care about are these photos of Reese Witherspoon throwing ice cream at Meryl Streep. If these were the only photos to ever exist, that would be okay. pic.twitter.com/68pZP0Isxf — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 1, 2018

Another fan called the moment “iconic.”

reese witherspoon throwing ice cream at meryl streep — iconic pic.twitter.com/EvRwoKlbjZ — macy (@darIingreese) August 1, 2018

Reese Witherspoon throwing an ice cream cone at Meryl Streep for Big Little Lies is everything I never knew I needed. Can't wait for season 2! pic.twitter.com/NdjSAqqqrc — Women Film Directors (@women_direct) August 2, 2018

It didn’t take long for Witherspoon to get in on the fun. The actress confirmed her cone did in fact hit Streep while responding to a fan on Twitter.

“Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her!” the Oscar winner wrote back.

Oh Matt! No need to pray. I got her ! 🍦🎯 https://t.co/nMitvPXETc — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) August 1, 2018

While there is no synopsis available for the upcoming season of the series, the photos make it clear that Witherspoon’s character is as fierce as ever.

Along with Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley Laura Dern and Zoë Kravitz are set to return for season 2.

HBO announced that Streep, 68, had joined the cast in January. The screen icon will play Mary Louise Wright, the mother-in-law to Kidman’s character Celeste, whose husband Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) [SPOILER ALERT] met a fatal end in the season 1 finale after physically abusing his wife and raping young mom Jane (Woodley).

Season 2 will seemingly deal with the consequences of his death.

“This show is so much about the life we present to the world that could be very different than the life we live behind closed doors,” star and executive producer Witherspoon said during her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes.

“I want to thank everyone who broke their silence this year, and spoke up about abuse and harassment — you are so brave,” she added. “And hopefully, shows like this, more will be made, so people out there who are feeling silenced by harassment, discrimination, abuse … time is up. We see you. We hear you. And we will tell your stories.”

Big Little Lies is expected to return in 2019.