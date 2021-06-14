Reese Witherspoon Goes Blonde as Julianna Margulies Joins Cast in The Morning Show Season 2 Trailer

Apple TV+ sets a premiere date for the second season of the drama, which also stars Billy Crudup, Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carell

The Morning Show is (almost) back on air.

On Monday, Apple TV+ debuted the first teaser trailer for the second season of the star-studded series, as well as a premiere date: Friday, Sept. 17. The trailer picks up right where the dramatic season 1 finale left off, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon as co-anchors Alex Levy and Bradley Jackson, respectively, exposing their network's wrongdoings live on their morning news show.

From there, more shake-ups change things for the characters, as Alex departs from the show, leaving Bradley behind to work with new co-hosts. Julianna Margulies joins the show as Laura Peterson, who is a news anchor at the UBA network, putting Alex in the hot seat.

"Everything changed in a minute. The whole world changed. I thought we were a team!" says Witherspoon's Bradley - who shows off new blonde locks in the trailer - to Aniston's Alex.

"Honestly Bradley, a friendship with you seems like a bountiful journey," Alex responds.

Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup and Reese Witherspoon in “The Morning Show” Credit: Apple TV+

The Morning Show season 1 premiered in November 2019 and went on to score eight Emmy nominations, including a win for Crudup in the best supporting actor in a drama series category.

Aniston also celebrated a win for the series, taking home a Screen Actor's Guild award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series at the 2020 awards show. Carell, Aniston, Mark Duplass and Martin Short also received acting nominations.

In August, Aniston told the Los Angeles Times that filming The Morning Show - which follows the star's co-anchor character who grapples with her partner Mitch Kessler's (Carell) firing amid a sexual misconduct scandal - brought up very real feelings for her.

"That show was 20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 episodes," she said at the time. "There were times when I would read a scene and feel like a whole manhole cover was taken off my back."

Aniston said that playing a famous figure in the series was a "cathartic" experience. "Also interesting for me to look at how I always have tried to normalize being fine and 'everything's great, you know, this is all normal,' and then there are moments when you have your private breakdown or your 'Calgon, take me away' moments," she said. "To actually look at it from an actor brain observing it and acknowledging it, I had to look at it as opposed to pretending it doesn't exist."