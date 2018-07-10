Reese Witherspoon is entering the world of unscripted TV!

The movie star, mogul and mother of three will star in her first unscripted series, Shine On With Reese, which will highlight women who have created their own unique paths to success, AT&T and Hello Sunshine — Witherspoon’s female-driven media company — announced Tuesday.

“I am thrilled to have such like-minded, creative collaborators at AT&T to help Hello Sunshine pursue our mission of elevating and showcasing the voices of women that we have such admiration and respect for,” Witherspoon, 42, said in a press release.

“I am so excited for the world to experience the stories from our partnership with AT&T, which are set to be equal parts entertaining, inspiring, thought-provoking and unabashedly real,” the Big Little Lies star added.

Witherspoon will uncover what inspires, motivates and brings joy to each of the women that the show will feature, including Dolly Parton, Ava DuVernay, Pink, America Ferrera, Kacey Musgraves, Sprinkles founder Candace Nelson and Spanx founder Sara Blakely, among others.

“Shine On with Reese is about experiencing with Reese the stories of exceptional artists, entrepreneurs and leaders who happen to be women, and reveals how their personal journeys are unique yet relatable,” said Charlotte Koh, head of Digital Media and Programming at Hello Sunshine. “It epitomizes our goal of telling unexpected stories from interesting women’s perspectives.”

Shine On with Reese will premiere on DIRECTV, DIRECTV NOW and U-Verse via the Hello Sunshine VOD channel on Tuesday, July 17.