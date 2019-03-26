Reese Witherspoon Does a Gayle King Impersonation — with Oprah's Encouragement

Reese Witherspoon is getting into character for her new television drama The Morning Show.

While attending an Apple event the night before the company announced its new streaming service Apple TV+, Witherspoon and pal Oprah Winfrey reflected on a recent powerful piece of morning news journalism that could perhaps inspire a future episode.

In a video shared on the Instagram account for Winfrey’s magazine, the star asked her A Wrinkle In Time costar, 43, whether Witherspoon had seen her best friend Gayle King’s recent interview with R. Kelly.

“It was amazing,” the actress gushed, before praising King for maintaining her poise in the wake of Kelly’s explosive anger. “She is the calm in the eye of the storm.”

After Witherspoon shared that she needed “to do a scene like that” on the show, Winfrey encouraged her to give the acting challenge a try right then and there!

Getting into character, Witherspoon stared straight at the camera with a no-nonsense expression on her face.

“This is my Gayle face,” she said, before turning to an imaginary King and saying, “Really? You need to sit down. Robert, Robert, Robert.”

“I know what,” Winfrey exclaimed. “The Morning Show should get R. Kelly.”

“I don’t think that’s gonna be possible O. Think he might be tied up. Maybe some legal issues,” Witherspoon replied, prompting Winfrey to start laughing.

Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey Oprah Magazine Instagram

Commenting on the video, the Big Little Lies star reiterated her affection for King, writing, “So much respect for you @Gayleking!”

“Thanx girls,” the CBS This Morning host replied, adding that she couldn’t wait to see the drama unfold on Witherspoon’s new show.

During Apple’s announcement about their long-anticipated streaming service on Monday, numerous celebs — including Winfrey and Witherspoon — took the stage to reveal their new projects.

“I’m really excited about it,” Jennifer Aniston, 50, said of returning to television, on The Morning Show. “Through the prism of those under-slept and over-adrenalined people behind and in front of the camera, we take an honest look at relationships between women and men in the workplace.”

Both Aniston and Witherspoon will serve as executive producers on the series, which also stars Steve Carell, who joined the pair onstage at the event.

“I am just happy to provide the manliness,” he joked.

During the event, Winfrey also announced that she’s teaming up with Apple TV+ for two documentaries: one called Toxic Labor that’ll focus on the toll of sexual harassment in the workplace, and an as-yet-unnamed multi-part series about mental health.

Apple TV+ will be an ad-free subscription service, with content available on demand both online and offline.

New movies and TV shows will be added each month, and they’ll be available in more than 100 countries once the service launches this fall.