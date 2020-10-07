The series is scheduled to resume filming later this month on Oct. 19

Reese Witherspoon Celebrates The Morning Show Resuming Production for Season 2: 'We Are Back'

Production on The Morning Show's second season has officially begun and Reese Witherspoon cannot wait to get back to work.

On Tuesday, the 44-year-old actress responded to the news that the second season of the popular Apple TV+ series is set to resume filming, writing, "And We are Bacccckkkkk! 🤗," alongside a report from Deadline of the news.

According to the outlet, the series was in the final stages of filming its first two episodes of season 2 in mid-March when production was shut down amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is now scheduled to pick back up later this month on Oct. 19, and Deadline adds that the start date is "tentative and subject to change" in case a COVID-19 outbreak happens within the series' cast and crew.

Alongside Witherspoon, who stars as Bradley Jackson, Jennifer Aniston is confirmed to reprise her role as Alex Levy. Steve Carell, who appeared as Mitch Kessler, has yet to be confirmed.

The returning cast also includes Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Bel Powley, Karen Pittman, and Desean Terry.

When The Morning Show does return, the series will be timely and keep up with current events.

According to Duplass, 43 — who stars as Charlie "Chip" Black on the show — the new season will include the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I know that there are rewrites going on," he told Deadline earlier this year. "They haven’t told me what they are, but I know that just as in the first season, we started production right as the #MeToo movement was coming to the forefront, and they rewrote scripts to reflect that."

"They are doing things to reflect the world right now," he added.

The show, which follows a sexual harassment scandal on a major network morning show, recently received eight Emmy nominations and garnered one win for Billy Crudup for his role as Cory Ellison on the series.

Back in August, Aniston, 51, revealed that her time on The Morning Show wasn't just acting, it was her showcasing her true emotions.

"That show was 20 years of therapy wrapped into 10 episodes,” she revealed in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. "There were times when I would read a scene and feel like a whole manhole cover was taken off my back."