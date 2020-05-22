Reese Witherspoon and the cast of Big Little Lies teamed up with Frontline Foods to provide meals for health care workers in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, New Orleans and New York City

Reese Witherspoon and the Rest of Big Little Lies Cast Team Up to Sponsor Meals for Medical Heroes

Big Little Lies may not be returning for a season 3, but the stars of the hit HBO series have come back together for a very special cause!

On Thursday, Reese Witherspoon announced that she and her costars teamed up with Frontline Foods to provide meals for health care workers in a number of different cities in the wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"The Monterey Five are back... and this time for a great cause! The #BigLittleLies cast teamed up with @FrontLineFoods to sponsor meals for medical heroes in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Nashville, New Orleans and New York City who are working tirelessly to keep us safe and healthy," Witherspoon, 44, wrote on Instagram alongside an image of a group of smiling medical workers.

"This amazing cause not only supports frontline workers, but also supports local restaurants! #winwin," Witherspoon continued. "To learn more about the incredible work that Frontline Foods is doing across the country check the link in bio."

Witherspoon concluded the note, thanking Kerry Washington for inspiring her to give back after she and the cast of Scandal donated meals through Frontline Foods to a hospital in South Side Chicago.

Frontline Foods is a grassroots organization that is taking action during crises to provide food from local restaurants to frontline workers and impacted communities.

Witherspoon has been candid about the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and how the global health crisis has had an affect on her.

Back in March, Witherspoon shared a candid post on Instagram writing, “This morning, a friend said to me, ‘I can see you are overwhelmed. Just take a moment’ and I started to cry. I just felt so heavy-hearted."

She continued, “There is so much happening… a devastating storm in my hometown of #Nashville, people suffering from mysterious illness, people arguing over political ideology. So much hate and tension and discord. Honestly, this week has been a lot. And it’s only Wednesday.? Days, weeks, months like this make me want to crawl in a hole.”

“But my friend offered me a moment. To just feel sad. So I wanted to offer it to you all. A moment or a day or a week. Take what you need,” she added. “Remember that pain is inevitable. But friends who hold your hand and kids who laugh at silly jokes and sunsets that light up the sky and chocolate chip cookies are very real too. We are in this together. Let’s take care of each other. And remind each other of all the GOOD. ✨”

Witherspoon has continued to document her life at home while social distancing.

Earlier this month, the actress and producer shared a sweet photo of herself practicing Yoga alongside her dogs Hank and Lou.

"I call this #treatpose.🧘‍♀️," the Little Fires Everywhere star wrote in the caption for the snap, which showed her seated crosslegged in her backyard with her hands held in front of her chest and her eyes closed.

Both Hank and Lou sat very close to Witherspoon, seemingly waiting in anticipation for her to open her eyes — and perhaps provide a snack!