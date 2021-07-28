Reese Witherspoon, Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara, Ken Jeong to Lead Stand Up to Cancer Telecast

Stand Up to Cancer is back with another star-studded telecast.

Reese Witherspoon, Anthony Anderson, Sofia Vergara, Ken Jeong and more are uniting for the seventh biennial fundraising special, which is set to air commercial-free Aug. 21. The special will also be available to stream live and view on-demand across streaming platforms.

The event will be executive produced by Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, hosted by Anderson, Vergara, Jeong and and his wife, Dr. Tran Ho. Common and Brittany Howard — whom have both lost family members to cancer — are also set to perform, with more names expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S. and the leading cause in Canada," Witherspoon said in a news release Wednesday. "Unfortunately, too many of us have a personal experience with this disease. I'm proud to highlight the amazing doctors and scientists of Stand Up To Cancer who work tirelessly on important cancer research, innovative treatments and much needed patient care."

Vergara, a thyroid cancer survivor, echoed "The most important part of my cancer diagnosis was catching it early. With all the complications and delays the pandemic has caused, it is more important than ever to support Stand Up To Cancer, so others have the resources they need for early detection."

Stand Up to Cancer returns as the COVID-19 pandemic has marked a shift in research and care, not only delaying important screenings and affecting treatment for many, but also highlighting the disparities in cancer care today at large.

"We believe fiercely in bringing innovative, high-quality cancer treatments to patients as quickly as possible," Katie Couric, Stand Up To Cancer co-founder, said in a statement. "The show provides a powerful platform to make this dream a reality."

She added, "It would not be possible without the generous support of the entertainment industry, our donors, and the broadcast networks that have come together alongside our celebrity co-producers and co-hosts to help create a world where everyone diagnosed with cancer can be a long-term survivor."

Stand Up to Cancer has raised over $603 million for cancer research since it was founded in 2008, bringing together nearly 2,000 scientists from over 200 institutions.