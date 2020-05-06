Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Want to Cast Ice Cube in Big Little Lies Season 3

The costars said they are "trying to come up with the right story" for a followup to the hit HBO series

The Big Little Lies cast wants to shake things up with an eventual third season — and Ice Cube is at the top of their cast wish list!

On Monday night, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern caught up during an Instagram Live session, where they chatted about classic movies, pitching in during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and returning to their popular HBO series.

"We want to do it, we're just kind of waiting," said Witherspoon, 44. "We're trying, guys. We're trying to come up with the right story — and how do we end after that cliffhanger?"

Later in their talk, the Oscar winners brain-stormed which celebrities they would want to join the ranks of the Big Little Lies roster, which also stars Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Meryl Streep and Adam Scott. Among the names to pop up were the N.W.A rapper, 50, and Jennifer Lopez.

"I wish Ice Cube! Ice Cube should be in Big Little Lies 3," said Witherspoon, to which Dern, 53, replied, "Hello? Obviously. There's no question, and such a good actor."

Witherspoon added, "I mean, I'm always hoping for J.Lo to show up, just 'cause I really enjoy some J.Lo."

Image zoom Ice Cube, and Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern in Big Little Lies Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images; Jennifer Clasen/HBO

In March, Witherspoon and Dern made it a point to stay in touch while still social distancing during the pandemic. The actresses — who also worked together on the 2014 film Wild — posted smiling snapshots from a hike they took together, with plenty of space between them.

"Friendship with social distancing. Hi 👋🏼@lauradern!" Witherspoon captioned the photos on Instagram at the time. "We walked a few days ago .. before we were told to #stayhome. Now we are inside to keep everyone safe."

On her own Instagram, Dern wrote, "So blessed to have friends to distantly walk through this with. And nature!"

Teasing the possibility of a third season, Kidman, 52, told News Corp Australia in July that there are concepts floating around between the Big Little Lies team.

“I think we would love to do a season three because there is certainly ideas,” Kidman said at the time, adding, “But we would not do it without all of the same people involved … even the kids.”

She added: “I’m so glad the show has found its way because there really is nothing on TV with six female leads. I don’t know where that show is, so to have the support now has been incredible. It’s never going to be perfect, but by gosh, it’s so great there’s six lead roles for women in one show.”

