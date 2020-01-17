Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington Ignite Little Fires Everywhere in Hulu's Full Trailer

The knives, they’re out. The gems, they’re uncut. The little fires, they’re everywhere. Same energy.

Hulu unveiled its full trailer for Little Fires Everywhere, the buzzed-about series adaptation of Celeste Ng’s 2017 bestseller starring Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. The sparks, they are flying.

Someone burned down the home of Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) with this argyle-clad housewife inside. Who might do such a thing? We have to go back to where the drama all started to find out. Mia Warren (Washington) and her daughter Pearl (Lexi Underwood) move into a predominantly white Ohio town and upend Elena’s by-the-book bubble of idyllic suburbia.

“One day you wake up and your life is settled and you know who you are, or at least you think you do,” Elena says in the trailer.

Mia also comes with her own secrets. She’s running from the truth. Maybe it’s something to do with that memory we see of Mia with Joe Ryan (Jesse Williams), a wealthy Wall Street businessman who turned to an unlikely source to help him and his wife start a family. Tensions then rise between Mia and Elena, especially with the added drama of a family friend of the Richardsons wanting to adopt a Chinese-American baby.

But there’s still the matter of the arson.

We’ll find out this March 18 when Little Fires Everywhere debuts on Hulu. Liz Tigelaar serves as showrunner to the series that also stars Joshua Jackson (The Affair) and Rosemarie DeWitt (The Last Tycoon).

“We had been looking for a project to do with Kerry for a long time,” Witherspoon said at the Television Critics Association presentation on Friday. “When I read the book, it just had so many themes that were very complex and I knew whoever was going to be my partner… who was going to show up to do the work because it’s a lot of work. The first person who I thought was perfect was Kerry. She deepens the conversation and I knew I wanted to go on this journey with her. It just made sense that we were representing completely different kinds of women and different kinds of mothering but both with dignity and respect.”

“Adding the layer of race to that really enriches the storytelling,” Washington added. “The book also deals with race and does a great job of stepping away from the binary idea of race.”

—Additional reporting by Sydney Bucksbaum.

Related content: