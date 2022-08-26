Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston Recreate 'Dairy' Scene from 'Friends': 'That's Sweet'

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are back to being Friends.

On Thursday, Witherspoon, 46, shared an Instagram video of The Morning Show actors recreating a highlight-reel moment from Friends season 6, where she guest starred as Jill Green, Rachel Green's (Aniston) younger sister.

"This line gets me every time 🧀😂," Witherspoon wrote in the post's caption, tagging Aniston, 53, and the official Friends Instagram account.

"Oh, that's sweet," the star added in the video, which shows her and Aniston looking at a printed photo of themselves in character as Jill and Rachel on the Friends set.

"Is this where you say the line that you love so much?" Aniston asks.

"This is, well, we could say the lines," Witherspoon responds. "Do you remember your line?"

As Aniston struggles to recall one line from her 236 total Friends episodes, Witherspoon steps in and whispers from behind the sheet of paper, prompting a recreation of the memorable exchange from season 6's The One Where Chandler Can't Cry.

Reese Witherspoon Instagram

"You can't have Ross," Aniston starts, before Witherspoon interrupts with the classic line: "Can't have? Can't have? The only thing I can't have is dairy."

The stars only narrowly missed perfectly recreating the moment, which aired in 2000: in the original Jill asks Rachel why she's "always so jealous of me" during their argument over her interest in dating Ross Geller (David Schwimmer).

"This is not about me being jealous of you, this is about you being a brat and wanting what you can't have," Rachel says in the original episode, pre-empting Jill's classic one-liner and subsequent dramatic exit from Central Perk.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

While Witherspoon and Aniston only briefly shared the screen in those two Friends episodes, the duo reconnected as series leads on The Morning Show when its first season aired on Apple TV+ in 2019.

This time around, they didn't play sisters, but still shared something of a rivalry: in season 1, Aniston's Alex Levy fought to keep her job as the top host of a fictional morning news show in New York City from Witherspoon's Bradley Jackson.

Last Friday, The Morning Show co-star Karen Pittman teased what's to come from the series' third season, which includes a new corporate figure named Paul Marks played by Jon Hamm, according to The Wrap.

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images; Reese Witherspoon Instagram

"Well, we start after the pandemic," Pittman, 35, told E! News last Thursday. The show experienced COVID-19 delays while shooting the Apple TV+ show's sophomore season and the onset of the pandemic played a major role throughout the storylines in season 2.

Pittman revealed her excitement about Hamm, 51, joining the cast and said, "he is an extraordinary actor."

She added, "I'm interested in what he's going to be bringing to the story. I don't yet know what they have in store for Jon."

Seasons 1 and 2 of The Morning Show can be streamed in full on Apple TV+.