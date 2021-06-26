Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris Celebrate Red Table Talk's Emmy Win

The Facebook Watch series was presented with a Daytime Emmy award in the outstanding informative talk show category

Red Table Talk has officially won an Emmy!

On Friday evening, the 2021 Daytime Emmys aired on CBS and Paramount+, where the Facebook Watch series was presented with an Emmy award in the outstanding informative talk show category.

Red Table Talk won against fellow nominees The 3rd Hour of Today, GMA3: What You Need to Know, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, and Tamron Hall.

Reacting to their Emmy win on social media, stars Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and Willow Smith all took part in a grand celebration, as documented on Instagram by Will Smith.

Sharing a video of the trio dancing together, Will, 52, wrote alongside the post, "RED TABLE TALK WON ITS FIRST EMMY!!" jokingly adding, "I'll stop complaining about not having a garage now."

Jada, 49, similarly celebrated the exciting feat with her own Instagram posts. She shared an array of images of herself celebrating Red Table Talk's win alongside various crew members. "Saturday Love from us to You❣️," she wrote alongside the shots.

In another post, Jada shared a video of the moment she learned that Red Table Talk had won the coveted award. "The moment I found out Red Table Talk won Outstanding Informative Talk Show," she wrote beside the clip. "❣️Congrats to the entire @redtabletalk universe❣️❣️❣️."

Banfield-Norris, 67, also reacted to the series' win on social media, sharing two posts to Instagram just like her daughter. "Yesterday was an amazing day! We celebrated our very 1st Emmy for Outstanding Informative Talk Show!" she first wrote alongside a shot from the outdoor celebration. "The very best part was being able to celebrate w all the people who make Red Table Talk a success from the camera men, set designers, engineers, sound, producers, researchers, hair and makeup execs from Westbrook, Facebook and so many more!!"

"... THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU to ALL for your hard work! TOGETHER makes it BETTER!! THANK YOU to our RTT community for your continued support!" Banfield-Norris added. "Let's keep shining bright✨ Here's to the journey! Let's go❤️🙏🏾✨💪🏾👊🏽."

In a follow-up post, Banfield-Norris also shared the same video that Jada had of the Girls Trip star learning of the Emmy win.

"One of the best moments and one of the best hugs!," she wrote. "We know our story and the journey has been amazing! I love you, Jada, to the moon❤️."

The 48th annual awards show, hosted by The Talk's Sheryl Underwood, aired on Friday evening.