Bethenny Frankel Gives 50th Birthday Advice to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk: 'Take a Breath'

Bethenny Frankel has some tips for Jada Pinkett Smith on turning 50 years old.

For a special star-studded episode of Red Table Talk, premiering Wednesday on Facebook Watch, Pinkett Smith is surprised by family members and famous friends as she hits the milestone birthday. The actress turned 50 on Sept. 18, and the former Real Housewives of New York star, currently 50, shared some wisdom with Pinkett Smith.

Kicking off the episode with a fill-in-the-blank game, Pinkett Smith's daughter Willow Smith, 20, asked Frankel: "One of your birthday wishes for 50 is...?"

"To take a breath," Frankel answered. "Take a second before I act and say and do. Just think about it and digest it. Years ago I had a terrible situation that I was going through, and the therapist at the time said, 'You see the email, wait six hours to respond.'"

"So even in situations when you think if you waited six minutes to respond, it just means not to get so activated, because it can pass," she added, passing the advice along to Pinkett Smith.

Jada Pinkett-Smith; Bethenny Frankel Credit: Red Table Talk

During an episode of the Emmy-winning show, Pinkett Smith spoke about turning 50, saying a perk of the milestone was that she is simply "done with convincing people."

"That you're smart enough, that you're pretty enough, to convincing people that you're worthy. Coming into the last four years for me has really been about that transformation about coming to the self and having acceptance for the self and having to go through many different kinds of personal journeys; to come to that place of really grounding myself in that understanding," she shared. "That's been the most beautiful part of almost turning 50."