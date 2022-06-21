Red Table Talk hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris are talking with real-life fraud victims and experts to help viewers protect their money and their identity

Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Visits Red Table Talk to Share the Shocking Moment She Was 'Hit by a Scammer'

Barbara Corcoran once found herself targeted by a highly sophisticated financial fraudster.

In an exclusive sneak peek at this week's Red Table Talk, the real estate mogul and Shark Tank star chats with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris about how she nearly lost a massive amount of money in just a few emails.

"My accountant got an email from my secretary authorizing a $400,000 transfer of funds," recalled Corcoran, 73. "I invest in a lot of property, I renovate property, so it seemed like a normal kind of thing. It wasn't out of the norm. The money went out — a wire transfer to Germany, out it went.

She continued, "But it wasn't until my accountant set a confirmation to my real secretary saying, 'Hey we're confirming this one last time.' Right there, boom! I learned that I was hit by a scammer."

BARBARA CORCORAN Barbara Corcoran | Credit: Tony Rivetti/Getty Images

The latest RTT episode is called "How Not to Be Scammed." In addition to the conversation with Corcoran, the Smiths and Banfield-Norris will hear from a young woman and her father who lost everything, and a Marine tells how he's been ruined by scammers using his photo online.

A top fraud expert will also breaks down the biggest scams for each generation as the series aims to share critical information so viewers can protect themselves and their family's money and identities.

RED TABLE TALK (credit: Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch) Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris Credit: Red Table Talk/Facebook Watch

