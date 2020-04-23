Red Nose Day Will Be Completely Virtual This Year – But Many Stars Will Still Be Involved

The Red Nose Day Special, the annual NBC comedy event that raises money to end child poverty, is going to look a little different this year.

The special, which has raised $200 million over the past 5 years, will be completely virtual in light of the coronavirus pandemic, offering digital Red Noses instead of selling them in stores.

Further, Red Nose Day will benefit children who are currently in need because of the pandemic in addition to fundraising for the campaign to end child poverty.

The sixth iteration of The Red Nose Day Special will air on May 21, first beginning with a “Celebrity Escape Room,” executive produced by Ben Stiller and Jack Black. The Red Nose Day Special will follow the one-hour escape room show, which will also feature Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott.

“For five years, Red Nose Day has tapped into the power of laughter, engagement and entertainment to bring Americans together to change the stories of millions of children in need,” Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US, the nonprofit organization behind Red Nose Day, said in a Thursday release.

“Millions of children in need here and around the world are suffering from the devastating impacts of COVID-19,” she added. “This may just be our most important Red Nose Day yet.”

Those looking to support the cause can donate online to unlock a digital version of the campaign's signature Red Nose and share it on social media.

"The digital Red Nose is a simple and safe way for people to provide immediate support to the children and communities that are most vulnerable to the COVID-19 health pandemic, especially at a time when physical distance makes traditional ways of helping difficult,” said Richard Ashworth, the president of Walgreens, which partners with Comic Relief to put on the special.

The Red Nose Day Special will air Thursday, May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

