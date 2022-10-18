Rebel Wilson got a sneak peek at an upcoming episode of The Kardashians on Monday when she saw Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker recreating their iconic proposal scene to celebrate the one-year anniversary of their engagement.

Wilson, 42, shared two videos to her Instagram story of the couple on the beach in front of the Rosewood Miramar in Montecito, California. Also pictured was a camera crew, seemingly filming the recreation for the upcoming third season of the Hulu show.

"I was like: who's playing classical music outside my room! 🙈 Have fun lovebirds 💗," Wilson captioned the first video, which showed two cameramen filming the couple kissing as a duo serenaded them.

In the second, Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, walked toward the proposal set-up — a heart composed of red rose bouquets. "Too cute," she said, tagging the couple.

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

The newlyweds shared their own celebrations of the anniversary on Instagram Monday, with Kardashian sharing photos from the proposal and Barker sharing a black-and-white photo from their Italian wedding in May.

The Blink-182 drummer laced up his bride in a vintage 1998 Dolce & Gabbana black mini dress in the sweet throwback.

"I will love you forever, today and every day 🖤," he commented on his wife's post.

The original romantic proposal setup along the beach is estimated to have cost up to $54,000, according to D.C.-based florist and Atelier Ashley Flowers owner Ashley Greer. The recreation is likely to have cost less, as it was a smaller spectacle, but probably still fetched a high price.

The couple has eased into married life quite smoothly, with the Poosh founder supporting her rockstar husband at various performances since their nuptials in May.

Last week, Blink-182 announced a long-awaited return to the stage, sharing that they'll embark on a world tour next year that will bring them through Latin America, North America, Europe and Oceania.

Kardashian posted a photo posing in a band hoodie after the news was announced, sharing that she's prepared to support her husband on the road.

"Rockstar world tour wife getting ready to mosh in a city near you," she wrote in the caption.

"Tour life lookin' good on you," Barker commented.