Rebecca Romijn Talks Fond Memories of Ex-Husband John Stamos: 'A Lot of Things About Him I Miss'

I have a lot of really fun memories," the Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star explained in an interview with her current husband Jerry O'Connell on The Talk

Rebecca Romijn-Stamos & John Stamos during Harper's Bazaar Dinner to Celebrate Who's Who in Bazaar's July Issue at Mr. Chow's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, United States.

Though they have been divorced for 17 years, Rebecca Romijn still misses "a lot of things" about John Stamos.

During an interview with her current husband Jerry O'Connell on his daytime show The Talk, the 49-year-old actress opened up about her emotions following her divorce from the Full House alum, 58, whom she met in 1994.

"Going through a divorce is terrible, it's awful," Romijn explained to her 48-year-old husband. "I was with him for 10 years. Divorce feels like a failure … and there were a lot of things that I had to let go of that were very sad."

But O'Connell said his wife still appears to "have really fun memories about" her marriage to Stamos, which she confirmed.

"When I'm with you personally, and I hear you talk about your ex-husband, it sounds like it was fun," O'Connell explained.

"I do, I have a lot of really fun memories," Romijn replied. "I have a lot of fond memories of him. A lot of things about him that I miss. But yeah, it's tricky. It's a very hard decision to come to when you decide to end a marriage. It was heartbreaking."

Rebecca Romijn attends The Humane Society Of The United States To The Rescue! New York Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 15, 2019 in New York City. Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Stamos and Romijn got engaged in 1997 and wed in Sept. 1998. Stamos filed for divorce in August 2004 and saw it finalized the following year.

Romijn and O'Connell married two years later in 2007. The couple shares two daughters: twins Charlie and Dolly, 13.

As they noted in the interview, the couple began dating after Romijn had become legally separated from Stamos. Romijn was on a date with another man when one of Romijn's friends suggested he try and get her number.

"Thank goodness I called!" O'Connell quipped in response.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell attend the Paramount+'s 2nd Annual "Star Trek Day" Celebration at Skirball Cultural Center on September 08, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Later in the interview, Romijn said she finally saw Stamos for the first time since their divorce "just a few weeks ago." The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star said she was sitting in school traffic at a strip mall with her daughters when she spotted him walking in front of her car.

After pointing him out to her daughters, Romijn recalled them saying, "Whoa!" before asking "How can you even tell that's him? How do you know?"