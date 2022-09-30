Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell Describe Their 'Love at First Sight' Meet-Cute on 'The Real Love Boat'

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell are hoping their real-life love will inspire contestants on The Real Love Boat.

In an exclusive sneak peek at next Wednesday's premiere of the new CBS reality series, the longtime loves welcome aboard a bunch of singles looking for romance.

"Of course, Rebecca and myself, we have been married for …" begins O'Connell, 48, ticking through the years in his head. "Coming up on this cruise it will be 15 years we've been married."

According to the actor, when he first laid eyes on his future wife, the connection was instant: "When I met Rebecca — I know you hear 'love at first sight' — I just enjoyed her energy so much, immediately."

Romijn, 49, chimed in: "We both decided we wanted to be with each other more than anybody else in the whole world. It was pretty cut and dried."

The spouses then get down to business, explaining that the winners of The Real Love Boat will get $50,000 and a trip for two on a luxury Princess cruise — but only "if there's a real connection."

The Real Love Boat was inspired by The Love Boat, which aired on CBS between 1977 and 1986. In this modern take, the hopeful men and women will embark on a Mediterranean voyage, navigating compatibility and chemistry challenges along the way. Each week, the power to choose dates will switch off between the men and the women on board.

And O'Connell and Romijn are great captains for this voyage d'amour — they've been married since 2007 and are parents to 13-year-old twin daughters Dolly and Charlie.

The pair met at a Maxim Hot 100 party in Las Vegas, O'Connell said in 2019 while guest-hosting The Wendy Williams Show.

"We had a couple dates in Las Vegas and then I flew home and I needed a ride home from the airport," Romijn, who joined O'Connell on the show, recalled. "And I called Jerry and he drove me home and basically never left."

In July the longtime couple celebrated their crystal wedding anniversary with loving tributes.

"15 years today!" O'Connell captioned a photo of the pair swimming. "This one puts up with my mommy issues, cheapness and is infinitely out of my league. INFINITELY."

"HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!" he added. "Love ya, babe!"

Romijn shared a carousel of shots of the pair from over the years with the caption: "Still smiling after all these years. Happy 15th Anniversary @mrjerryoc Love you!!"

The Real Love Boat sets sail Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

