Rebecca Romijn Says She Doesn't 'Have a Huge Fear of Aging' and Will Embrace Her Smile Lines

As a child star, Rebecca Romijn learned to embrace all that made her unique.

“I don’t have a huge fear of aging,” Romijn, 46, tells PEOPLE in this week’s Beautiful Issue.

“I always thought my mom was so beautiful growing up no matter how many lines she had on her face. I admired my mom’s laugh lines,” she shares. “I find peace in that and hope that when my daughters look at me, they do too.”

Looking back at her first no makeup photo shoot 10 years ago, the star’s life was in a very different season.

“The first time I did it I had brand new twin baby girls and this time around they’re 10 years old and it’s been a lot,” she says. “It feels like a lifetime has passed!”

Now, her 10-year-old twin daughters, Dolly and Charlie, with husband Jerry O’Connell, are growing up right before her eyes.

“My girls are just on the cusp of starting to raid my closet,” she admits. “They’re just starting to do it. In fact, I’ve started finding some of my things in their room. I’m like, it’s starting already. I can’t believe it.”

“One of them wore something to school without asking and came home and it was already ruined,” Romijn adds. “And I was like, ‘This was a test. You failed. You already ruined something I love!’ “

Regardless of the exterior, Romijn has learned to embrace the inner qualities that make someone beautiful.

“I think life is a whole game of acceptance,” she says. “I think when you, especially as you get older, you just have to accept certain things and accepting your looks to a certain extent is part of that, just growing up, maturity.”