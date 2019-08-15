Rebecca Romijn Calls Out Husband Jerry O’Connell for Airing Video of Her Snoring

Rebecca Romijn has a bone to pick with her husband, Jerry O’Connell.

During Thursday’s episode of O’Connell’s new talk show, Jerry O’, the X-Men actress called out her husband of almost 12 years for sharing a little too much information about her on-air.

“I have been sharing a lot of personal stories on television, about well, us as a couple,” O’Connell, 45, said to his wife. “Are you okay with that?”

“Funny you mention it. Umm, which?” Romijn, 46, replied.

“You’re not going to announce we’re getting divorced right?” O’Connell joked, which his wife responded, “No, no, no. That would be super awkward. This is not the right time for that.”

However, she did air her grievances with her husband about one video that was aired on the show that she was “not cool with.”

“Oh, I know. You mean this one?” the talk show host said as a video of Romijn snoring while being recorded by her husband played on the screen behind them.

“It’s so vulnerable,” Romijn said as the video ended. “You are so vulnerable when you’re sleeping, you’re in the most vulnerable place imaginable. And then you’re going to share that.”

“This is turning into an episode of Dr. Phil now,” O’Connell joked, leading the audience to laugh.

O’Connell then flipped the script on Romijn, calling her out for doing something similar to him recently.

“But I just want to say, full disclosure, we were in a meeting and we were talking about sleeping in the same bedroom, and you were like ‘I have a video of Jerry snoring,’ and then you Airdropped it to everyone in the office,” O’Connell said.

“Oh, I know!” Romijn said with a laugh.

Image zoom Rebecca and Jerry Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty

“The next night I was ready,” O’Connell added. “Rebecca fell asleep and I was like, ‘oh yeah.'”

“Newsflash, um, I didn’t clear that,” Romijn said. “I didn’t clear that legally, I didn’t clear that. And it’s making me feel like I have a little pull around here, all of a sudden. Now I’m feeling powerful, like I could, if I wanted to really go after it, like, I could go after it. I could sue. I could take over. I could take over the show, I could. I could fully just take … in fact.”

With that, the logo behind them transformed from Jerry O’ into Rebecca Romijn O’.

“It’s my show!” O’Connell interrupted.

“Well, just imagine if I really took this, all the way. What would that look like?” Romijn said to the audience’s cheers.

“It’s not the same, turn it back,” O’Connell said. “Turn it back, Its not fair. You just went all Judge Judy on me and got legal.”

“There’s a logo, I’ve got a logo already,” Romijn said as she held up her show card. “Look it, the’ve already printed out my name.”

“It’s not fair!” O’Connell exclaimed while his wife relished in the moment, saying, “Rebecca Romajin’O, I like it, it’s got a nice ring to it.”

The actress then began asking O’Connell a series of questions, such as if he enjoyed his time with his wife while they worked on an upcoming film together called Satanic Panic.

“My wife is like, ‘Look at me, I am the captain now,'” O’Connell joked, before answering, “Yeah, I really do enjoy working with you. It is fun. Listen, we carpool to work, we run lines, it’s a good time. Don’t you enjoy working with me?”

Image zoom Dolly Rebecca Rose O'Connell, Rebecca Romijn, Charlie Tamara Tulip O'Connell and Jerry O'Connell

“You had a lot of fun,” Romijn responded. “We were shooting through the month of October, on Halloween, you went out with your friends. We were shooting in Dallas, Texas. Do we have pictures of Jerry waking up after Halloween?”

The couple and the audience got a laugh at a photo of O’Connell, looking disheveled in a crop top and drinking coffee.

“I took that picture, that is how Jerry woke up the morning after Halloween,” Romijn said.

“I woke up like dis,” the talk show host joked.

O’Connell and Romijn tied the knot in 2007, three years after they began dating. They share 10-year-old twin daughters, Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip.

The Jerry O’ Show airs weekdays in syndication (check local listings).