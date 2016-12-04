Willie Robertson of Duck Dynasty Walks Daughter Rebecca Down the Aisle in Mexico Wedding

The Duck Dynasty is growing!

Rebecca Robertson tied the knot with John Reed Loflin in Mexico on Saturday. The beautiful bride was walked down the aisle by her father Willie, Duck Commander CEO and star of the A&E reality series.

Rebecca’s sister and former Dancing with the Stars contestant Sadie Robertson was one of the many wedding attendees to share their memories of the big day on Instagram using the hashtag #LoflinWeddedWife.

“WOW WOW WOW what a wedding,” Sadie captioned a photo with the bride and family members Bella and Mary-Kate. “Every single moment was just absolutely priceless. I will cherish the memories forever! I love seeing my family grow.”

Although Rebecca shared on Instagram that the couple dealt with flight delays on their way to Mexico, she shared she was “still smiling big, because this is just another fun adventure with my soon to be hubby.”

Rebecca, an exchange student from Taiwan who became the Robertsons’ foster child in 2004, and her new husband announced their engagement at the start of 2016.

“After long time of patiently searching, I found the ultimate gem,” she captioned an Instagram photo of a notebook page filled with doodles of the proposal along with a flash of her gorgeous ring.