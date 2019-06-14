Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane have both received court warnings about finalizing their divorce in a timely fashion.

The Superior Court of Los Angeles county filed notices to Gayheart and Dane on Thursday outlining the necessary steps for their divorce to be finalized, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Supervising Judge Thomas Lewis also said the court “may dismiss” the case “for delay in prosecution” if they fail to provide the necessary documents. The Blast was the first to report on the news.

Dane’s rep had no comment. Gayheart’s rep did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Gayheart, 47, filed for divorce from Dane, 46, in Feb. 2018, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair share daughters Billie Beatrice, 9, and Georgia Geraldine, 7.

“After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family,” Dane said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time. “We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us. We kindly ask that you respect our privacy during this time as we navigate the next phase of our lives.”

Image zoom Rebecca Gayheart and Eric Dane Steve Granitz/WireImage

The warning to finalize their divorce comes one month after Gayheart opened up for the first time about the tragic 2001 car accident she was responsible for which resulted in the death of a 9-year-old boy, Jorge Cruz Jr.

Gayheart shared her story on her friend’s The Only One in the Room podcast in May, revealing that she still has “trouble talking about” the accident.

“A 9-year-old child died. And, you know, everything changed from that,” she said. “It just turned my world upside down and I lost faith in everything, like, I questioned God, like, ‘Why me? Why Jorge?’ “

While attending the premiere of his new movie Euphoria earlier this month, Dane told PEOPLE that he was “absolutely” proud of Gayheart for sharing her story.

“I lived with her for 15 years,” he said. “She shared the story with me — if it was of any benefit, absolutely [I’m proud of her].”

Gayheart later told PEOPLE that while it was “scary,” she decided to speak out in hopes of providing comfort to others grappling with tragedies in their lives.

“I did it because I was thinking, if there’s one person out there who feels the same way and I can offer them some perspective of it all being okay, then it’s worth it,” she said.

Although the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress still struggles with what happened, she’s trying to keep a positive mindset.

“Today, I am able to ponder those questions and still realize that I deserve to be happy,” she said. “That I am meant to be on this planet and that I have a purpose and I’m making, living amends for that, even though it was an accident.”