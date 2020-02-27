CBS' Silence of the Lambs Sequel Series Casts Rebecca Breeds as Clarice Starling

The upcoming Silence of the Lambs sequel series has found its leading lady.

Originals actress Rebecca Breeds will star as the titular Clarice Starling in the upcoming CBS series Clarice, according to multiple reports.

Clarice is set to take place in 1993, one year after the events of the iconic film. The drama will explore the untold personal story of FBI agent Clarice Starling as she returns to the field to take down serial murderers and predators while navigating Washington, D.C., politics.

Jodie Foster famously played the young FBI agent in Silence of the Lambs, which was based on Thomas Harris’ 1988 and won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1992.

Breeds’ Clarice is described as both “brilliant and vulnerable,” according to TV Line. Her bravery gives her “an inner light that draws monsters and madmen to her. Her complex psychological makeup comes from a challenging childhood, and her drive comes from her need to escape the burden of family secrets that have haunted her throughout her life.”

Image zoom Don Arnold/WireImage

RELATED: From the PEOPLE Archives: How Jonathan Demme’s Silence of the Lambs Was Made — and the Real Serial Killers That Inspired It

Along with playing Aurora de MArtel in The Originals, Breeds had a reoccurring role as Nicole Gordon in the later seasons of Pretty Little Liars.

Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet wrote the pilot script for Clarice and will also serve as executive producers.

“After more than 20 years of silence, we’re privileged to give voice to one of America’s most enduring heroes — Clarice Starling,” Kurtzman and Lumet said in announcing Clarice in January, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “Clarice’s bravery and complexity have always lit the way, even as her personal story remained in the dark. But hers is the very story we need today: her struggle, her resilience, her victory. Her time is now, and always.”