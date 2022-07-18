"I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years," McEntire recently said on an episode of The Bobby Bones Show

Reba McEntire Wants to Bring Back Her Reba Sitcom: 'We've Really Been Trying Hard to Do a Reboot'

Reba McEntire's itching to play Reba Nell Hart (née McKinney) again.

In a new interview with The Bobby Bones Show on Friday, McEntire revealed she's been hard at work trying to put together a reboot of her Emmy-nominated sitcom Reba, which ran for six seasons on The WB and The CW from 2001 to 2007.

"We've really been trying hard to do a reboot of the Reba show," the 67-year-old country icon told the iHeartRadio host. "I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years."

McEntire then spoke of the series' cast, which also included Christopher Rich as Reba's ex-husband Brock Enroll Hart and Melissa Peterman as his new girlfriend-turned-wife Barbra Jean Hart (née Booker). "It was fun, the cast the crew everybody we got to work with and play with, they were wonderful people," she said. "We wanted to get back together like a reunion and have fun, so hopefully that will happen one day."

Steve Howey, Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire, Joanna Garcia, Mitch Holeman, Christopher Rich and Scarlett Pomers from the cast of "Reba" attend a celebration of the show's 100th episode December 12, 2005 in Culver City, California. Steve Howey, Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Mitch Holeman, Christopher Rich and Scarlett Pomers | Credit: Marsaili McGrath/Getty

She's not the only Reba cast member calling for the show to be resurrected. In February, actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher — who played Reba's oldest daughter Cheyenne Montgomery (née Hart) — spoke about working with McEntire and the idea of rebooting the beloved series in an interview on The Art of Kindness podcast.

"She's so powerful because she walks the walk. I get so excited when people ask me how she is. I'll happily go on glowingly about this woman. She's so strong even in uncertain moments, and she's super grateful and gracious and kind," Swisher, 42, told the outlet. "I really wouldn't take her in a dogfight. Don't underestimate her. She's so strong. But I think she would win that dogfight not by beating the crap out of you. She would [with], you know, love. She's just a really special human."

On the topic of bringing back Reba, Swisher said at the time, "Are you kidding me? We'd love to do [a reboot]!"

Before a rebooted Reba is officially greenlit into production, McEntire and Peterman, 50, are set to star alongside each other in a new Lifetime movie, The Hammer. Rather than playing frenemies, however, the pair will portray sisters who find themselves entangled in a death investigation.

Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire | Credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty

Inspired by the true story of Judge Kim Wheeler, The Hammer follows "firecracker lawyer" Kim Wheeler (McEntire) as she is appointed judge of the 5th District of Nevada after the reigning judge dies under suspicious circumstances, according to a press release from Lifetime. As one of the few traveling judges in America, Kim covers the circuit between Las Vegas and Reno and lays down the law in her cases, which earns her the nickname "The Hammer."

But things change when Kim's sister Kris (Peterman), who runs a local brothel, is named a prime suspect in the former judge's death. Now, "Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served," reads a logline from the press release.

In addition to McEntire and Peterman, the movie stars Rex Linn, McEntire's real-life boyfriend. He's set to play "a mysterious cowboy with unknown motives," per the release. Kay Shioma Metchie will also appear in the film as Vicky, a "tough-talking" bailiff who also happens to be Wheeler's friend.

The Hammer marks the second time McEntire has collaborated with Lifetime. Last year, she starred in and executive produced the holiday film, Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune.