Reba McEntire Says She'd 'Love to Bring Back' Her Sitcom Reba

Reba McEntire wants to revisit Reba Hart.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, the country star, 65, said that she'd be down to reboot her television sitcom Reba. The show — which also starred JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Steve Howey, Melissa Peterman, Christopher Rich, Scarlett Pomers and Mitch Holleman — ran for six seasons between 2001 and 2007.

"We'd love to bring back the Reba TV show. We had a lot more topics to talk about, stories to tell," said McEntire, who added that she's "having a blast" returning to television as a guest star on Young Sheldon.

McEntire (who's co-hosting the 2020 CMA Awards on Wednesday with Darius Rucker) is coming back to television in another capacity, as well. A Fried Green Tomatoes series starring the singer is in the works at NBC, Variety reported last month.

Written by Jennifer Cecil, the hour-long episodic drama is described as a modernization of the novel and movie that will explore the lives of the descendants from the original work, the outlet reported.

McEntire will play a present-day Idgie Threadgoode, who must wrestle with a changed town, estranged daughter, faltering cafe, and a life-changing secret when she returns to Whistle Stop after a decade away.

Cecil and Fannie Flagg, the author of 1987's Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe and co-writer of its movie adaptation, respectively, will also executive produce the series. The book was made into a movie in 1991 starring Kathy Bates, Jessica Tandy, Mary Stuart Masterson, Mary-Louise Parker, and Cicely Tyson.

Flagg's novel centered around aging housewife Evelyn Couch and Ninny Threadgoode, an elderly woman living in a nursing home. While visiting the nursing home, Evelyn becomes enthralled by stories from Ninny's youth about running a café in the town of Whistle Stop, Alabama.

McEntire told PEOPLE in September that she has no plan of slowing down her career — a cue she takes from Dolly Parton. "Dolly and I talked about this several years ago, about retiring, and she looked at me and said, 'I like to stay busy. I like to do things. I like to be around people.' So we totally agree in all aspects of loving our jobs."

At the moment, the only thing holding McEntire back is the pandemic, which has been restricting live performances.