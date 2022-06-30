Reba Reunion! Reba McEntire and Costar Melissa Peterman Set to Team Up for New Lifetime Movie
Reba McEntire is reuniting with Melissa Peterman once again!
The multi-hyphenate entertainer, 67, is set to play a traveling judge opposite Peterman, 50, in her new Lifetime movie, The Hammer.
As fans will recall, the duo previously starred on the long-running WB/CW show, Reba, for six seasons. McEntire played the leading role of Reba Hart, while Peterman portrayed Barbra Jean, the dental hygienist who famously had an affair with Reba's husband.
However, this time around, the pair will be playing sisters who find themselves entangled in a death investigation.
Inspired by the true story of Judge Kim Wheeler, The Hammer follows "firecracker lawyer" Kim Wheeler (McEntire) as she is appointed judge of the 5th District of Nevada after the reigning judge dies under suspicious circumstances, according to a press release from Lifetime. As one of the few traveling judges in America, Kim covers the circuit between Las Vegas and Reno and lays down the law in her cases, which earns her the nickname "The Hammer."
But things change when Kim's sister Kris (Peterman), who runs a local brothel, is named a prime suspect in the former judge's death.
RELATED: Reba McEntire and Lifetime Surprise Single Mom with Furnished, Rent-Free Apartment: 'It Was Just Priceless'
Now, "Kim must work even harder to make certain the appropriate justice is served," reads a logline from the press release.
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
In addition to McEntire and Peterman, the movie stars Rex Linn, McEntire's real-life boyfriend. He's set to play "a mysterious cowboy with unknown motives," per the release.
The movie also stars Kay Shioma Metchie as Vicky, a "tough-talking" bailiff who also happens to be Wheeler's friend.
RELATED VIDEO: Reba McEntire Doesn't Have Any Fashion Regrets: 'I'm Going to Own It & Just Be Proud of It'
The Hammer marks the second time McEntire has collaborated with Lifetime. Last year, she starred in and executive produced the holiday film, Reba McEntire's Christmas in Tune.
The film also marks the fourth project that McEntire and Peterman have worked on together. Previously, the actresses appeared on CMT's Working Class, Freeform's Baby Daddy and CBS' Young Sheldon as recurring characters.
RELATED: Reba McEntire Shows Off Duality of Love Life with Boyfriend Rex Linn: 'We Have Fun Either Way'
The Hammer is produced by The Cartel and Pahrump Pictures with Stan Spry, Eric Woods, Anthony Fankhauser, Steven St. Arnaud and McEntire as executive producers. Jeff Beesley will serve as director while Karen Wyscarver and Sanford Golden are writing the script.
A release date has not yet been announced.