Reba Reunion! Reba McEntire and Costar Melissa Peterman Set to Team Up for New Lifetime Movie

As fans will recall, the duo previously starred on the long-running WB/CW show, Reba, for six seasons. McEntire played the leading role of Reba Hart, while Peterman portrayed Barbra Jean, the dental hygienist who famously had an affair with Reba's husband.

Inspired by the true story of Judge Kim Wheeler, The Hammer follows "firecracker lawyer" Kim Wheeler (McEntire) as she is appointed judge of the 5th District of Nevada after the reigning judge dies under suspicious circumstances, according to a press release from Lifetime. As one of the few traveling judges in America, Kim covers the circuit between Las Vegas and Reno and lays down the law in her cases, which earns her the nickname "The Hammer."