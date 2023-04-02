'Reba' Cast Members Reunite with Cardboard Reba Head at Hollywood Bowl Performance

JoAnna García Swisher, Steve Howey and Melissa Peterman joined forces once more to watch their former show's titular star perform

By Staff Author
Published on April 2, 2023 05:30 PM
https://www.instagram.com/p/CqhCkI_pWmS/?img_index=1. Melissa Peterman/Instagram
'Reba' cast members JoAnna García Swisher, Steve Howey and Melissa Peterman. Photo: Melissa Peterman/Instagram

Their roots are planted in the past — and now they're reuniting to celebrate it!

Reba alumni JoAnna García Swisher, Steve Howey and Melissa Peterman all joined forces on Saturday night to hear some tunes at Reba McEntrie's gig at the Hollywood Bowl, and they brought a special prop along with them.

Before the show, the three cast mates posed alongside a jumbo cardboard head of the show's titular star before cheering on the real Reba!

"Mrs. H is at the Hollywood Bowl tonight," Peterman, 51, captioned the image, which featured all three actors smiling big in anticipation.

In a clip from before the concert, Swisher, 43, could be seen walking down a driveway with the giant Reba head in hand as she jokingly waves goodbye to her old coworkers. "We got a show at the Bowl tonight," she said. "Reba and I are leaving, we got a show at the Bowl!"

Throughout the night, McEntire's old friends posted clips of the show, with Howey, 45, writing "Mrs. H!" on one and Peterman filming her costars jamming out in the venue.

Reba, which ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007 and was nominated for two Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe during its run, starred the Grammy Award winner as middle-aged suburban Houston mom Reba Hart in the self-titled series. After her husband of 20 years, Brock (Christopher Rich), gets his dental hygienist Barbra Jean (played by Peterman) pregnant, Reba navigates being a single mom who works hard, loves her kids and never stops. Meanwhile, her teen daughter Cheyenne (played by Swisher) and high school boyfriend Van (Howey) are also expecting a baby.

Reba also starred Scarlett Pomers as middle child Kyra, and Mitch Holleman as youngest son Jake.

Just this month, Howey told told Entertainment Tonight he "would do anything" to see what his character Van Montgomery is up to all these years later.

"Yeah, I mean, I don't even know because when I played Van on that show, I was in my early 20s," said Howey, 45. "And to see where Van is now and where the family is, I mean I would do anything. Reba says, 'Jump,' and I'll say, 'How high?'"

Reba has previously said they've "really been trying hard to do a reboot" as she appeared on The Bobby Bones Show last July, adding: "I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years."

And as for other cast members, García Swisher told PEOPLE she's also in for a reboot. "I think it's been more than just thought about and something that I think we would all really love to be a part of," she said in Sept. 2021.

"It's very much in our hearts and our minds and topics of conversations," added García Swisher. "I can assure you that if someone came to all of us and said that they wanted to do it, we're all there ready with all of the stories."

The closest thing to an on-screen Reba reunion in recent years was when Peterman and McEntire joined forces for the Lifetime movie, The Hammer. The pair starred as sisters who find themselves entangled in a death investigation and it marked the fourth project that McEntire and Peterman have worked on together.

Previously, the actresses appeared on CMT's Working Class, Freeform's Baby Daddy and CBS' Young Sheldon as recurring characters.

Related Articles
Steve Howey, Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire, Joanna Garcia, Mitch Holeman, Christopher Rich and Scarlett Pomers from the cast of "Reba" attend a celebration of the show's 100th episode December 12, 2005 in Culver City, California.
Find Out Which of Reba McEntire's Costars Says He 'Would Do Anything' for a 'Reba' Revival
reba and rex linn
Reba McEntire Says She and Boyfriend Rex Linn First Bonded Over Tater Tots: 'We've Been Together Ever Since'
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Actress Lea Michele attends Cinq à Sept Spring/Summer 2022 New York Fashion Week Show on September 08, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jared Siskin/Getty Images for Cinq à Sept)
Lea Michele Reunites with 'Ragtime' Cast for 25th Anniversary Concert: 'I've Never Cried So Hard'
ALL THAT, top row, from left: Kel Mitchell, Angelique Bates, Josh Server, bottom row: Katrina Johnson, Kenan Thompson, Alisa Reyes, Lori Beth Denberg, (ca. mid 1990s), 1994-2005. ph: ©Tollin/Robbins Productions / courtesy Everett Collection
The Stars of Nickelodeon's 'All That': Where Are They Now?
Sabrina the Teenage Witch where are they now
The Cast of Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Where Are They Now?
Only Murders In The Building
The Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building': Everything to Know
Melissa Joan Hart visits the SiriusXM Studios on April 3, 2019 in New York City.
Melissa Joan Hart Says 'Clarissa Explains It All' Revival Framed Around Character's Divorce 'Wasn't My Favorite'
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn attend Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night on March 12, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's Relationship Timeline
Sophia Lillis, Daisy Head, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page and Justice Smith visit the IMDb Portrait Studio at SXSW 2023 on March 11, 2023 in Austin, Texas
Everything to Know About the Cast of 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'
Steve Howey, Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire, Joanna Garcia, Mitch Holeman, Christopher Rich and Scarlett Pomers from the cast of "Reba" attend a celebration of the show's 100th episode December 12, 2005 in Culver City, California.
Reba McEntire Wants to Bring Back Her 'Reba' Sitcom: 'We've Really Been Trying Hard to Do a Reboot'
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 23: James Van Der Beek of "Bad Hair" attends the "Bad Hair" premiere during the 2020 Sundance Film Festival at The Ray on January 23, 2020 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 13: Actress Mary-Margaret Humes arrives at the NOH8 Campaign 2nd Anniversary Celebration at Wonderland on December 13, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/FilmMagic)
James Van Der Beek Says 'Dawson's Creek' Mom Mary-Margaret Humes Sends Him Cookies Every Birthday
Melissa Peterman, Reba McEntire
'Reba' Reunion! Reba McEntire and Costar Melissa Peterman Set to Team Up for New Lifetime Movie
Jamie Lynn Spears attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premiere at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Lynn Spears Teases 'New Era' of 'Zoey 101' with 'Magical' Behind-the-Scenes Pics from 'Zoey 102' Set
SHAMELESS
The Cast of 'Shameless' : Where Are They Now?
Reba McEntire
Reba McEntire Is 'Cheered On' by Love Rex Linn at Grand Opening of Reba's Place Restaurant
Melissa Joan Hart, Ryan Reynolds
Melissa Joan Hart Reveals She 'Kind of Had a Little Thing' with '90s Costar Ryan Reynolds