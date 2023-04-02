'Reba' Cast Members Reunite with Cardboard Reba Head at Hollywood Bowl Performance

Their roots are planted in the past — and now they're reuniting to celebrate it!

Reba alumni JoAnna García Swisher, Steve Howey and Melissa Peterman all joined forces on Saturday night to hear some tunes at Reba McEntrie's gig at the Hollywood Bowl, and they brought a special prop along with them.

Before the show, the three cast mates posed alongside a jumbo cardboard head of the show's titular star before cheering on the real Reba!

"Mrs. H is at the Hollywood Bowl tonight," Peterman, 51, captioned the image, which featured all three actors smiling big in anticipation.

In a clip from before the concert, Swisher, 43, could be seen walking down a driveway with the giant Reba head in hand as she jokingly waves goodbye to her old coworkers. "We got a show at the Bowl tonight," she said. "Reba and I are leaving, we got a show at the Bowl!"

Throughout the night, McEntire's old friends posted clips of the show, with Howey, 45, writing "Mrs. H!" on one and Peterman filming her costars jamming out in the venue.

Reba, which ran for six seasons from 2001 to 2007 and was nominated for two Primetime Emmys and a Golden Globe during its run, starred the Grammy Award winner as middle-aged suburban Houston mom Reba Hart in the self-titled series. After her husband of 20 years, Brock (Christopher Rich), gets his dental hygienist Barbra Jean (played by Peterman) pregnant, Reba navigates being a single mom who works hard, loves her kids and never stops. Meanwhile, her teen daughter Cheyenne (played by Swisher) and high school boyfriend Van (Howey) are also expecting a baby.

Reba also starred Scarlett Pomers as middle child Kyra, and Mitch Holleman as youngest son Jake.

Just this month, Howey told told Entertainment Tonight he "would do anything" to see what his character Van Montgomery is up to all these years later.

"Yeah, I mean, I don't even know because when I played Van on that show, I was in my early 20s," said Howey, 45. "And to see where Van is now and where the family is, I mean I would do anything. Reba says, 'Jump,' and I'll say, 'How high?'"

Reba has previously said they've "really been trying hard to do a reboot" as she appeared on The Bobby Bones Show last July, adding: "I really want to work with the people that I got to work with during that six and a half years."

And as for other cast members, García Swisher told PEOPLE she's also in for a reboot. "I think it's been more than just thought about and something that I think we would all really love to be a part of," she said in Sept. 2021.

"It's very much in our hearts and our minds and topics of conversations," added García Swisher. "I can assure you that if someone came to all of us and said that they wanted to do it, we're all there ready with all of the stories."

The closest thing to an on-screen Reba reunion in recent years was when Peterman and McEntire joined forces for the Lifetime movie, The Hammer. The pair starred as sisters who find themselves entangled in a death investigation and it marked the fourth project that McEntire and Peterman have worked on together.

Previously, the actresses appeared on CMT's Working Class, Freeform's Baby Daddy and CBS' Young Sheldon as recurring characters.