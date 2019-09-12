Todd and Julie Chrisley, The Situation and More Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time

The Chrisley Knows Best stars pled not guilty on Aug. 14, 2019, hours after turning themselves in for indictments of tax evasion, wire fraud and conspiracy bank fraud. Prosecutors also claim the Chrisleys used their production company, 7 C Production, to hide their reality TV income from the IRS, and allege that Todd directed an employee to falsify income and asset documents.

According to WSBTV Atlanta, the couple walked into the courtroom “shackled,” but walked out “vowing to fight.” A judge set an unsecured bond of $100,000 each with travel restrictions. (Todd and Julie are allowed to visit California to tape their reality show as long as they notify probation officers.)

“We stand in our faith, and we stand in what we know is right. We are fortunate to have the counsel that we have and our family will stick together, and we’ll walk this road because we know that the good Lord will hold our hand and take us through,” Todd told local reporters.

The night prior to the indictment, Todd shared a lengthy Instagram statement denying any wrongdoing on behalf of himself and his wife. Instead, he pointed blame at an unidentified ex-employee who he claimed had stolen from his family, created “phony documents” and forged signatures years ago.