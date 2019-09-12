Todd and Julie Chrisley, The Situation and More Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time

Todd and Julie Chrisley
The Chrisley Knows Best stars pled not guilty on Aug. 14, 2019, hours after turning themselves in for indictments of tax evasion, wire fraud and conspiracy bank fraud. Prosecutors also claim the Chrisleys used their production company, 7 C Production, to hide their reality TV income from the IRS, and allege that Todd directed an employee to falsify income and asset documents.
According to WSBTV Atlanta, the couple walked into the courtroom “shackled,” but walked out “vowing to fight.” A judge set an unsecured bond of $100,000 each with travel restrictions. (Todd and Julie are allowed to visit California to tape their reality show as long as they notify probation officers.)
“We stand in our faith, and we stand in what we know is right. We are fortunate to have the counsel that we have and our family will stick together, and we’ll walk this road because we know that the good Lord will hold our hand and take us through,” Todd told local reporters.
The night prior to the indictment, Todd shared a lengthy Instagram statement denying any wrongdoing on behalf of himself and his wife. Instead, he pointed blame at an unidentified ex-employee who he claimed had stolen from his family, created “phony documents” and forged signatures years ago.
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino
The Jersey Shore star and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after allegedly failing to properly pay taxes on $8.9 million in income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges including tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.
Sorrentino pled guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, and his brother Marc pled guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.
In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release, and Marc was sentenced to two years behind bars.
Sorrentino was also ordered to complete 500 hours of community service and was given $123,913 in restitution, which he has already paid, plus a fine of $10,000.
After reporting to the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York, on Jan. 15, 2019, the star received thousands of letters from fans and visits from his wife Lauren Pesce and castmates Pauly “DJ Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino.
Then on Sept. 12, 2019, Sorrentino walked out of the Otisville Federal Correctional Institution a free man.
“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life. Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort,” Sorrentino told PEOPLE in a statement. “We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations!”
“We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”
Amber Portwood
The Teen Mom OG was charged with domestic battery on July 5, 2019, after the star allegedly assaulted her boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old child.
“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” a spokesperson from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told PEOPLE in a statement. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood, assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”
Days later, it was alleged that Portwood had taken a “handful of Klonopin and tossed it back like it was nothing” and used a machete to breakdown the door of their home office, where Glennon locked himself and their son in during the dispute.
Portwood has not yet entered a plea, while Glennon has filed for sole custody of their child since the incident.
Portwood welcomed son James with Glennon on May 8, 2018. She also shares 10-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley.
Amanda Stanton
The Bachelor Nation sweetheart was arrested in Las Vegas on one count of domestic violence against her then-boyfriend Bobby Jacobs in September 2018.
Stanton was in Las Vegas for a friend’s bachelorette party when the alleged incident occurred. At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Sept. 10, 2018, police responded to a battery domestic violence call at a hotel located on the 3100 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd., according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
A physical altercation took place in a hotel room where it was alleged that the reality star battered her then-boyfriend Jacobs, according to authorities. Stanton entered a plea of not guilty one month after her arrest. In December 2018, her case was dismissed.
Stanton detailed the incident in her new memoir, Now Accepting Roses, writing, “I never in my life expected myself to be in a situation like this. To this day, I am still devastated and confused by what happened that night. So is everyone who knows me.”
Stanton and Jacobs eventually split in April 2019. The star said that she was “blindsided” by the breakup in a series of Instagram videos afterward, and admitted, “I thought we were going to get engaged.”
Abby Lee Miller
In October 2015, Miller was charged with attempting to hide $775,000 of income from her show Dance Moms and other spin-off projects during Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Miller, who allegedly hid the money in secret bank accounts between 2012 and 2013, pleaded guilty to bankruptcy fraud in June 2016. She was also accused of divvying up $120,000 and having her friends carry the money in plastic bags in their luggage in August 2014, funds she promised to forfeit in January.
In May 2017, Miller received a sentence of one year and one day in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release. She was additionally fined $40,000 and ordered to pay the $120,000 judgment, as well as give a DNA sample relating to her felony charge.
She reported to the Victorville Federal Correctional Institution in California to begin her sentence in July 2017 and was released and transferred to the Residential Reentry Center in Long Beach after eight months.
Since then, Miller was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a cancer that develops in the lymphatic system, and has continued to film and appear in Dance Moms season 8 and spin-off, Dance Moms Resurrection.
Gina Kirschenheiter
The Real Housewives of Orange County star was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence, PEOPLE confirmed on Feb. 1, 2019. The Long Island native was released from jail at noon later that day. On RHOC, she called being behind bars “the worst part.”
“It’s so scary,” Kirschenheiter said. “The cells, they’re clear walls. And the first thing that I [saw] when I walk in [was] this man with his hands cupped behind his back, smashing his face against the glass. Over and over and over again. I [didn’t] know if I was going to be in a cell with other crazy men like that. You just don’t know!”
Kirschenheiter took another hit when she learned that a warrant for her arrest had been issued because she failed to appear in court for a hearing related to her DUI arrest. News about the warrant broke in late April. As PEOPLE reported at the time, Gina’s former lawyer had filed a motion to move her court date to May but allegedly made an error with the filing. Kirschenheiter has since retained new counsel, who rectified the bureaucratic misfiling the situation. She’s now being represented by Michael Fell and her new arraignment has been scheduled for April 16, 2019.
Kirschenheiter’s estranged husband Matt has also run into trouble with the law. On Sept. 4, 2019, Matt was charged by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office with domestic violence and false imprisonment of Kirschenheiter earlier this summer, TMZ reported.
According to documents obtained by the outlet, Matt allegedly “inflicted corporal injury resulting in a traumatic condition” upon Gina during his June 22, 2019, arrest.
PEOPLE reached out to the O.C. D.A.’s Office.
When contacted by PEOPLE, Kirschenheiter had no comment, while Matt did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
On Sept. 6, 2019, The Blast reported that Matt was in Orange County Court over two felony charges (corporal injury – on spouse/cohabitant and false imprisionment effected by violence, menace, fraud, or deceit) and entered a plea of not guilty. He is scheduled to be back in court on October 8, 2019.
Apollo Nida
Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Park’s ex-husband Nida was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on June 13, 2019, after being released from prison eight days earlier.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service told PEOPLE that Nida was brought back into custody because he violated a technical condition of his release, though it’s unclear what the violation was.
PEOPLE reached out to Nida’s lawyer for comment.
Nida was arrested in January 2014 and later pleaded guilty to bank fraud and identity theft.
Khloé Kardashian
If you’ve been Keeping Up with this Kardashian, you’ll remember the time Khloé was sentenced to up to 30 days in Los Angeles County jail for violating probation following a DUI arrest.
“She admitted to failing to complete [roadside cleanup duty] and enroll in an alcohol education class,” L.A. City Attorney spokesman Frank Mateljan told PEOPLE in 2008.
Kardashian was arrested for DUI in March 2007, and was sentenced to three years probation. Kardashian only served three hours of her 30-day sentence due to overcrowding.
Jason Wahler
During the July 1, 2019, episode of The Hills: New Beginnings, Wahler revealed that he had been arrested 18 times.
“I was a womanizing alcoholic. [Ages] 18 to 23, I went to 12 different treatment centers from Florida to Hawaii. I was arrested 18 times. Over the last 10 years, my life’s totally made a complete 180,” he said during the episode.
His arrests include drunk driving in Newport Beach, California, and fighting at a nightclub in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in 2010, assault and a related drinking charge in Yakima County, Washington, in 2009, assault, criminal trespassing and underage drinking in Seattle in 2007 and more.
Today, the star has been focused on recovery and has dedicated his life to raising awareness about addiction, according to his website. He’s also a married father of one.
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi
The now-mom of three used to party hard down the shore but one incident at the beach landed her a disorderly conduct charge for being too intoxicated in public.
Polizzi was booked by the Seaside Heights, New Jersey, police department in 2010, all while the cameras were still rolling for her show, Jersey Shore.
“She didn’t hurt anyone or get in a fight,” a source said of the incident. “She just needs to be in a drunk tank for two hours.”
A rep for the show declined to comment at the time of her arrest.
Eventually, her charges were dropped, but she had to pay a $500 fine and complete two days of community service, according to CBS News.
Blac Chyna
The former Rob & Chyna star was arrested on suspicion of public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance during a layover at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in 2016.
Police officials confirmed to PEOPLE that Chyna, whose birth name is Angela Renée White, was escorted off her commercial plane and placed in handcuffs.
“At 6:22pm Airport Officers were informed that there was an intoxicated female on a flight that was about to depart ABIA and she was causing a disturbance and would not be allowed to remain on the plane,” an official said.
An eyewitness told TMZ that the star appeared “heavily intoxicated” on the plane and was belligerent with flight attendants.
Her arrest came just days after news broke that she was dating Rob Kardashian, with whom she now shares daughter Dream.
By January 2017, her case was dismissed, according to US Weekly and TMZ, who first reported the news. The charges were dropped because of her good behavior, but it is unclear what classes she took to earn the dismissal.
Teresa & Joe Giudice
Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa and Joe were both indicted on federal fraud charges on July 29, 2013. They were charged in a 39-count indictment that included conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications and bankruptcy fraud.
On Oct. 2, 2014, in addition to probation and fines, Teresa was sentenced to 15 months in prison for fraud, while Joe was sentenced to 41 months. Teresa served her time in 2015.
After completing his time in March 2019, Joe has been in ICE custody and was moved to a facility in western Pennsylvania that houses immigration detainees. In May, the Bravo star was granted permission to continue living in the U.S. as he awaits his ruling.
“We are grateful that the court has granted the stay,” the family’s attorney told PEOPLE. “Joe looks forward to continuing this fight to the very end. There is nothing more important to him than returning home to his wife and kids.”