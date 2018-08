Southern Charm's Cameran Eubanks Was on The Real World?! Your Favorite Reality Stars' Surprising TV Pasts

A raven-haired Schroeder got her first taste of reality TV fame when her dad signed her and their family up for The Amazing Race in 2005. Unfortunately, the Schroeder crew did not take home the top prize. “I remember why we lost — because my family didn’t listen to me. Because I’m always right! If they just would’ve listened to me!” she recounted to Entertainment Tonight.

But The Amazing Race wasn’t her only pre-Vanderpump Rules reality TV experience. The fan-favorite Bravo star starred in Queen Bees three years later. The show, which centered on six “mean girls” living under the same roof, was “the biggest mindf— that I’ve ever experienced. I had nightmares for — oh my god, so long after that show,” the former SUR server shared. “That cameras were always filming me and making me be something I’m not. When you’re filmed 24/7, it’s scary. I couldn’t do that again.”