Reality Stars Are Buried Alive — by Accusations and Lies — in Shady New Peacock Series' The Traitors'

Brandi Glanville, Ryan Lochte and more stars will appear in Peacock's upcoming psychological reality series, which names three secret "traitors" with the power to manipulate the game

By
Published on January 4, 2023 11:30 AM

It's "a murder mystery to die for."

Peacock's latest reality series, The Traitors, will see betrayals like never before as 20 devious contestants enter an intense new psychological competition. The first trailer for the series shows the large cast — which includes 10 well-known reality stars — competing for a quarter of a million dollars. But there is a mystery afoot as three of the contestants are actually "traitors."

The elusive individuals have the potential to sabotage the prize fund, and even "murder" the innocent — a.k.a. "the faithful." A move of this caliber would remove such vulnerable players from the competition.

What unfolds is a game full of deception and accusations as the competitors try to unmask the traitors.

"You will need the strength of a liar and the stealth of a fox," host Alan Cumming tells the contestants before later adding, "In this game, the person sitting next to you may smile and smile … and be a villain."

THE TRAITORS -- “TBD” Episode 102 - Rachel Reilly, Shelbe Rodriguez, Robert “Bam” Nieves, Arie Luyendyk Jr., Christian De La Torre, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Clark, Reza Farahan, Azra Valani
Euan Cherry/Peacock

Celebrity contestants include Brandi Glanville (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Arie Luyendyk Jr. (The Bachelor), Cirie Fields (Survivor), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kyle Cook (Summer House), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), Ryan Lochte (Olympian) and Stephanie LaGrossa (Survivor.)

The 20 contenders will partake in a series of extreme challenges. One particular challenge shows graves dug in the ground, with some of the contestants being buried alive.

THE TRAITORS -- "TBD" Episode 101
PEACOCK

"And you thought The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was bad," host Cumming jokes, pointing to series alum Glanville.

The Traitors, which was filmed in the Scottish Highlands, is inspired by the Dutch series of the same name. In teasing how the streamer plans to adapt the show for American audiences, a Peacock executive spoke of the suspense and thrill naturally built into the plot.

THE TRAITORS -- "TBD" Episode 101
PEACOCK

"Studio Lambert has truly captured lightning in a bottle with our latest competition series The Traitors," Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal said in a statement.

"We can't wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit," Henson continued, "all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate 'whodunit.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Traitors will premiere on Peacock in full on Jan. 12.

Related Articles
Kate Chastain
Kate Chastain Is Pregnant with Her First Baby! See the 'Below Deck' Star's Bump Pic
Kate Chastain, Andy Cohen WWHL
Pregnant Kate Chastain Says She Will Raise Her Baby 'Solo': 'I'm Happy to Do It Alone'
da7lXv3Y
Kate Chastain Reacts to Captain Lee Rosbach's 'Below Deck' Exit: 'He Had a Great Run'
The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 1, Christopher Briney and Lola Tung
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
The Crown
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey
The Best True Crime Documentaries to Stream Now
The Proposal - 2009
The Best Movies on Hulu to Stream Now
Bravocon Andy Cohen, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Denise Richards,Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp
Everything to Know About BravoCon 2022, Including When It Is and Who Is Going to Be There
Image
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
tamra judge
Tamra Judge Confirms Return to' Real Housewives of Orange County' for Season 17
SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME, Euphoria, The Batman
2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Nominations — 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' , 'Euphoria' and 'The Batman' Lead
Kenan Thompson
TV Shows Canceled in 2022, Including 'The First Lady', 'Mr. Mayor' and More
Sisters Paris and Nicky Hilton share a joyful moment “sliving” their best lives during the holidays on Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, Calif., Dec. 20, 2022. Guests can enjoy holidays at the Disneyland Resort through Jan. 8, 2023.
Paris and Nicky Hilton Go 'Undercover' at Disneyland, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022
Psych 2 Lassie Come home
Peacock Is Here! Everything to Watch on NBCUniversal's New Free Streaming Service
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: Luna Thurman-Busson and Uma Thurman attend "Some Like It Hot" Broadway opening night at Shubert Theatre on December 11, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images)
Stars Whose Kids We Rarely See