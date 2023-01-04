Reality Stars Are Buried Alive — by Accusations and Lies — in Shady New Peacock Series' The Traitors'

It's "a murder mystery to die for."

Peacock's latest reality series, The Traitors, will see betrayals like never before as 20 devious contestants enter an intense new psychological competition. The first trailer for the series shows the large cast — which includes 10 well-known reality stars — competing for a quarter of a million dollars. But there is a mystery afoot as three of the contestants are actually "traitors."

The elusive individuals have the potential to sabotage the prize fund, and even "murder" the innocent — a.k.a. "the faithful." A move of this caliber would remove such vulnerable players from the competition.

What unfolds is a game full of deception and accusations as the competitors try to unmask the traitors.

"You will need the strength of a liar and the stealth of a fox," host Alan Cumming tells the contestants before later adding, "In this game, the person sitting next to you may smile and smile … and be a villain."

Euan Cherry/Peacock

Celebrity contestants include Brandi Glanville (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Cody Calafiore (Big Brother), Rachel Reilly (Big Brother), Arie Luyendyk Jr. (The Bachelor), Cirie Fields (Survivor), Kate Chastain (Below Deck), Kyle Cook (Summer House), Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset), Ryan Lochte (Olympian) and Stephanie LaGrossa (Survivor.)

The 20 contenders will partake in a series of extreme challenges. One particular challenge shows graves dug in the ground, with some of the contestants being buried alive.

PEACOCK

"And you thought The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was bad," host Cumming jokes, pointing to series alum Glanville.

The Traitors, which was filmed in the Scottish Highlands, is inspired by the Dutch series of the same name. In teasing how the streamer plans to adapt the show for American audiences, a Peacock executive spoke of the suspense and thrill naturally built into the plot.

PEACOCK

"Studio Lambert has truly captured lightning in a bottle with our latest competition series The Traitors," Corie Henson, EVP Entertainment Unscripted Content, NBCUniversal said in a statement.

"We can't wait for Peacock audiences to experience and play along in this epic game of manipulation and deceit," Henson continued, "all while the iconic Alan Cumming pulls the strings of our incredible cast to create the ultimate 'whodunit.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Traitors will premiere on Peacock in full on Jan. 12.