The Real World star opened up about her past romances on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Real World’s Trishelle Cannatella Reveals If She Ever Really Hooked Up with Leonardo DiCaprio

Trishelle Cannatella is setting the record straight on the speculation surrounding her past romances.

"OK, the fact that these two are even in the same sentence … OK, here we are," the Real World star, 41, said. "Andy Dick, we made out, and we used to make out a lot. That's it!"

When it came to addressing rumors about DiCaprio, Cannatella let out a laugh and said, "Let's just save that for the drinking game." She then coyly took a sip from her beverage.

Later in the episode, Cannatella participated in a game of "Never Have I Ever," where players are required to take a sip from their drinks if they did something that host Andy Cohen has mentioned.

Naturally, Cohen, 52, asked, "Never have I ever hooked up with Leonardo DiCaprio."

In response to this, Cannatella took a swig from her beverage after saying, "Uh, I'm parched."

Trishelle Cannatella and leo dicaprio Image zoom Credit: Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic; Michael Kovac/Getty

Cohen began clapping and said, "Yes! Good for you." Cannatella, in turn, replied, "Good for him!"

"You got him when he was super hot, I think, too," Cohen added, to which Cannatella replied, "Same for him with me."

The Challenge star's confession comes after she recently recalled a past interaction she had with DiCaprio, 46, while out with fellow Real World star Katie Cooley in Los Angeles.

Cannatella said the actor called out her name as she was making their way into The Standard with Cooley.

"So, he's like, 'OK, I guess I can go back to The Standard, if you guys are going there,'" she recalled to Variety. "He walks back with us, and we end up talking. He knew everybody's name from the show. He was like, 'Are Alton [Williams] and Irulan [Wilson] still together? Tell me about Brynn [Smith]. Tell me about Steven [Hill]!' And at that point, I was like, 'Oh, my God, actual real celebrities watch reality TV.'"