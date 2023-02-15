'The Real World' 's Kevin Powell Is Married: 'A Love That Is So Powerful It Is Simply Unexplainable'

Original The Real World: New York cast member Kevin Powell recently said "I do!"

"Some months ago I got married — my second marriage and her first — to the love of my life, my best friend, my soul mate, my everything," the author, 55, posted on Instagram Tuesday.

He continued, "I love her in all ways, and am humbled and thrilled to spend the rest of my life with her. Love heals, love is real, and I just feel so incredibly blessed to have another chance at love."

Powell confirmed the news to PEOPLE via his representative but declined to reveal his bride's name for privacy purposes.

"I feel about my beloved wife how George Clooney described Amal Clooney at the Golden Globes a few years back," Powell tells PEOPLE. "I feel about my wife how Pablo Neruda wrote love poems, how Luther Vandross sang love songs. It is a love that is so powerful it is simply unexplainable."

Powell is human and civil rights activist and has authored 16 books, and there are several love poems dedicated to his new wife in his 15th book, Grocery Shopping With My Mother.

In September 2022, Prairie View A&M University named Powell as its second writer-in-residence of the Toni Morrison Writing Program.

"I love the students and faculty and staff, love this HBCU. It has been an honor both teaching and learning," he shared on Instagram Feb. 14.

Powell has also written articles, essays and blogs and appeared in The New York Times, CNN.com, The Nation, NPR, ESPN, Essence, Esquire, Ebony, The Huffington Post, The Washington Post, Rolling Stone, Complex, British GQ, The Guardian and ESPN.com.

In January 2021, Powell reunited with his MTV cast members to film the six-episode special: The Real World Homecoming: New York on Paramount+.

"I think this reunion actually helped us to be at peace with it because we realized how much it has impacted so many people and so many conversations in our country — not just about racism, but a whole range of things," Powell told the Los Angeles Times in 2021.