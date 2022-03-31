David "Tokyo" Broom, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf will all be back in The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans

The Real World: New Orleans Cast Reunites 21 Years Later in Trailer for New Homecoming Season

It's "back to life, back to reality" for the cast of The Real World: New Orleans!

Cameras follow the seven former strangers as they return to the Big Easy for the first time in 21 years, in the new season of The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans — which premieres April 20 on Paramount +.

The trailer for the series dropped on Thursday and features David "Tokyo" Broom, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf moving back into the iconic Belfort Mansion to find out once again what happens when people stop being polite and start getting real.

Smiles and cheers can be heard at first, but the love fest doesn't appear to last long, as unresolved conflict between the roommate quickly bubbles up to the top.

Much seems to focus on Stoffer, who Roberts explains "has a controversial history with many of us."

She's seen in clips hitting Murray, tumbling out of the back seat of a stopped car intoxicated, and arguing with many of her costars including Beck, Wolf, and Broom — even slamming her lunch down on the table and cursing in one heated scene.

"I'm not trying to mess with that lady," Beck quips, in confessional, before telling Stoffer, "We were really, really good friends and then you did a really, really bad thing."

"Why did I come back here?" Stoffer laments.

The Real World: New Orleans Homecoming Credit: MTV

Of course, coming back is the only way to move forward, as the Real World Homecoming trailer explains.

The series, which previously reunited casts from The Real World: New York and The Real World: Los Angeles, asks its participants "to face regrets and who they are today" in order to see if they can "finish what they started."

Roommates from the New Orleans cast first filmed in the year 2000. Their reunion was taped late last year.

The original series was groundbreaking television for MTV thanks to Roberts, who was in a same-sex relationship with military officer Paul Dill at the height of the "Don't Ask Don't Tell" movement. Dill made several visits to see Roberts, his face needing to be blurred out each time he appeared on camera. Their relationship gave viewers a glimpse for the first time into the struggles the bigoted policy placed on those affected and their loved ones.

After his time in the military ended, Dill and Roberts appeared on an MTV special together without the constraints of having to keep his identity secret. They broke up years later.

The relationship still has lasting effects on Roberts. "We couldn't live a public life," Roberts says in the trailer, of Dill. "To see his face not blurred still makes me anxious."

THE REAL WORLD: NEW ORLEANS Credit: Everett

For those who need a refresher, the original 23-episode season of The Real World: New Orleans will come to Paramount+ a week earlier on April 13.

Meanwhile, judging by the Homecoming trailer, superfans will find a lot of joy in the new series. It's notably set to "Come on Be My Baby Tonight," Broom's song (and one of the first tunes recorded by a reality star, years before Jo De La Rosa, Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Countess Luann de Lesseps made the practice popular on The Real Housewives franchise).