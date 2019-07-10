The Real World: Atlanta's Tovah Marx Opens Up About Being Raped in Heartbreaking Sneak Peek

The Real World continues to do exactly what it set out to do when first launched in 1992: tell real stories about real issues people are facing every day. And this week, The Real World: Atlanta roommate Tovah Marx will be opening up about being sexually assaulted.

In an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode, Marx, 27, sits down with her housemates, including current flame Clint Wright, and reveals she was raped.

“One day, right before I turned 17, I lost my virginity because I was raped,” she says.

Her roommates are shocked.

Later, she adds, “He started texting me and harassing me, like, ‘I raped you. Have a great f—ed up life.'”

Image zoom Tovah Marx Courtesy MTV

“I was ashamed of it for a very long time,” Marx says. “But I am not anymore.”

In confessional, she explains, “It definitely changed who I was. It’s a big part of how I act around people, how I view sex, how I view relationships.”

When Dondre Randolph asks why the guy didn’t go to prison, Marx admits, “I didn’t tell anybody. It’s him against me.”

“Everybody processes things differently. This happened to me 11 years ago. For the first five, six years, I refused to believe that it happened. … If I was going to cry about it every day for 11 years, I’m not living.”

The new, 33rd season of The Real World premiered June 13 on Facebook Watch. New episodes are available every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to online.rainn.org.