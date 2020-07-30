"Henry has been my friend for 7 plus years," Trishelle Cannatella said on Twitter, explaining her reason for attending Henry and Christina's wedding

The Challenge Alum Trishelle Cannatella Made Surprise Appearance on Married at First Sight

The Real World: Las Vegas and The Challenge alum Trishelle Cannatella made a surprise appearance on Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight: New Orleans.

The reason for the unexpected cameo? Cannatella attended her close friend Henry's wedding to Christina.

After a nervous Christina and Henry tied the knot — with Christina admitting that her new husband isn't exactly someone she would date — Cannatella, 40, questioned her friend's bride, making things a bit awkward.

It was later revealed in a confessional interview that Cannatella even dated Henry briefly before the two decided they were better off as friends.

While viewers reacted to the blind weddings, many quickly recognized Cannatella from her MTV days.

"Only the OGs recognize Trishelle!!!" one fan wrote.

"Anyone else watching this season of Married at First Site [sic]? That's totally Trishelle from MTV right?" another said.

Image zoom Christina and Henry on Married at First Sight Lady Portrait & Wedding Photography

"Am I tripping or is Henry's friend Trishelle the same Trishelle from The Real World Last Vegas? #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS," a different user tweeted.

"Trishelle still drunk from her Real World days. I ain't forgot," another fan wrote.

Cannatella later addressed her appearance after a fan tweeted: "And the invasion of MTV Reality alumni to other shows on the TV dial just keep on going: Tonight on @LifetimeTV's #MAFS in New Orleans, @TrishelleC was spotted at one of the weddings there in the Big Easy."

"Always messy at a Nola wedding," Cannatella wrote back.

The star, who is originally from Cut Off, Louisiana, also explained her relationship with Henry writing: "To be clear. Henry has been my friend for 7 plus years."

"Also he is a friend of my husband. We are all close friends. It's ridiculous that people can't understand platonic friendships in 2020," she continued.

Image zoom Trishelle Cannatella on The Real World Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

In 2017, Cannatella married husband John Hensz — a pilot — during a plantation ceremony in New Orleans.

Cannatella also shared that she was a bit stunned by the negative reactions to her appearance.

"Woah. I never was a part of Reddit until tonight. I saw what people said about me. I have had a lot of hate but wow. This is next level. Really? I am not a bad person. The things I have seen are horrible," Cannatella wrote on Twitter.

Cannatella is most known for her appearances on MTV's The Real World: Las Vegas in 2002 and The Challenge. She has also appeared on The Surreal Life, Kill Reality, Punk'd and Fear Factor.

She quickly became a household name during her time on The Real World for her partying and love triangle with Frank Roessler and Steven Hill.

In 2016, she opened up about her experience on the show, telling Too Fab News that "it's hard to say" if she was "accurately portrayed."

"Clearly, there was editing. I can't deny my actions, because they were on camera," she said. "Did I make out with two people in a hot tub? Yeah. Could they have made it seem a little less shocking than it was? Yeah. Was there really a pregnancy scare? No, there wasn't! But because other people talked about it in their interviews, for all intents and purposes, there was. There were things that were played up a lot, but it was real. All of it was real."