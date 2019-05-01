There's a Real Sesame Street in New York City in Honor of the Show's 50-Year Anniversary

Sesame Street is just around the corner — if you’re in New York City.

In honor of the hit children show’s 50th-anniversary celebration, the intersection of West 63rd Street and Broadway has permanently been renamed “Sesame Street.”

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The new street also marks the location of the Sesame Workshop offices.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal unveiled the new street name on Wednesday.

And of course, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo and more Sesame Street muppets were on site to help commemorate the big event. The group closed the ceremony with by singing the show’s iconic song “Sunny Days.”

This is the second time Sesame Street has found a home in Manhattan. In 2009, the city temporarily renamed a street to honor the show on its 40th anniversary.

63rd Street and Broadway in New York City is officially renamed Sesame Street! #ThisIsMyStreet pic.twitter.com/NigDmMAEEc — Sesame Street (@sesamestreet) May 1, 2019

In March, it was revealed that Sesame Street has long-term positive outcomes for its viewers, in both the education system and the workforce.

According to a new study published in the American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, the beloved educational television series actually helps improve school performance for children exposed to it before age 7 — particularly if they’re male.

Researchers Melissa S. Kearney and Phillip B. Levine are behind the results, which they titled Early Childhood Education by Television: Lessons from Sesame Street. The duo farmed data from the U.S. census in 1980, 1990 and 2000, comparing the educational and employment outcomes of those who had access to viewing the series with those who did not.

RELATED: Sesame Street Stars Get a High-Fashion Makeover in Honor of the Show’s 50th Anniversary: See Their Haute Looks

Sesame Street