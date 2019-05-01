There's a Real Sesame Street in New York City in Honor of the Show's 50-Year Anniversary

Sesame Street can be found on the corner of 63rd and Broadway
Sesame Street is just around the corner — if you’re in New York City.
In honor of the hit children show’s 50th-anniversary celebration, the intersection of West 63rd Street and Broadway has permanently been renamed “Sesame Street.”
The new street also marks the location of the Sesame Workshop offices.
Mayor Bill de Blasio and City Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal unveiled the new street name on Wednesday.
And of course, Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo and more Sesame Street muppets were on site to help commemorate the big event. The group closed the ceremony with by singing the show’s iconic song “Sunny Days.”
This is the second time Sesame Street has found a home in Manhattan. In 2009, the city temporarily renamed a street to honor the show on its 40th anniversary.
In March, it was revealed that Sesame Street has long-term positive outcomes for its viewers, in both the education system and the workforce.
According to a new study published in the American Economic Journal: Applied Economics, the beloved educational television series actually helps improve school performance for children exposed to it before age 7 — particularly if they’re male.
Researchers Melissa S. Kearney and Phillip B. Levine are behind the results, which they titled Early Childhood Education by Television: Lessons from Sesame Street. The duo farmed data from the U.S. census in 1980, 1990 and 2000, comparing the educational and employment outcomes of those who had access to viewing the series with those who did not.
The large-scale examination found that “Sesame Street‘s introduction generated a positive impact on educational outcomes through the early school years.”
Specifically, those with higher exposure to the program were “14 percent more likely to be attending the grade that is appropriate for their age in middle and high school years.”
“Furthermore, the data indicate positive effects for both boys and girls, with larger point estimates for boys,” the study read. “The data also indicate positive effects for all three race/ethnic groups considered, with larger point estimates for blacks and Hispanics than for white non-Hispanics.”
Sesame Street premiered in November 1969, with a goal to help reduce educational deficits of disadvantaged youth. It aired on public television’s PBS throughout its debut before moving to HBO in January 2016.
As of 2018, Sesame Street has won 189 Emmy Awards and 11 Grammy Awards — more than any other children’s television series.