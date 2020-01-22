The 12 Most Influential Real Housewives Who've Said They've Quit the Show

NeNe Leakes
Say it ain’t so! In January 2020, Wendy Williams claimed to have received a text from Leakes that said the star is quitting Real Housewives of Atlanta.
“I took a break between commercials, my office is right there behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting,’ ” host Williams told guest Jerry O’Connell on The Wendy Williams Show, adding that she got the text at 9:08 a.m. “I’m surprised I got it, because I have no service in my office, but I got it.”
A rep for Leakes told PEOPLE, “It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for NeNe, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.”
Williams begged Leakes to stay on the show, saying, “She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders. I’m not going to say it, she’s got to say it. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life.”
Leakes has yet to confirm or deny her official status, but fans will be brokenhearted — again — if the news is true. The star, who was part of the original cast of the show that debuted in 2008, left the series in season 8 to focus on her acting career and returned again for season 10 as a full-time housewife.
Danielle Staub
The mother of two told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in January 2020 that she “will be never returning as a Housewife again with the Jersey girls.”
“I have, over the past 12 years and 10 seasons, been a part of this whole franchise and I’ve been very happy to rally and stand on a platform and be here with all of you,” said Staub. “But it is time for me to leave and do something that I want to do that makes my heart happy every day.”
Her announcement left Cohen shocked. “This is entirely your move, I just want to point that out,” he said. “I didn’t expect you to say the word never, I’ve got to digest this during the commercial break.”
Staub was an original Jersey Housewife when the franchise kicked off back in 2009, alongside Teresa Giudice, Caroline Manzo, Dina Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita.
Lisa Vanderpump
The O.G. Beverly Hills Housewife left after nine seasons. Vanderpump confirmed the news just after Andy Cohen revealed that she would not be attending season 9’s reunion taping.
“The last year was a very negative year for me,” she told Extra of her experience during her final season, during which her brother and mother died. “I feel like we’re moving forward. They have had their resolution. I just had a horrible time with the show and the women. It was a very sad time in my life and it wasn’t made any better. I just decided to walk away.”
Vanderpump had previously hinted that she planned to skip the reunion, then later announced to the Daily Mail that she was done with the show entirely. As for a possible comeback, the star said it would be difficult for her to return.
“I think they’ve made it pretty impossible for me to go back frankly,” she said of her former castmates. “So … no.”
Bethenny Frankel
The Skinnygirl mogul called it quits ahead of New York’s season 12.
“I have decided to leave the Housewives franchise to explore my next chapter,” Frankel said in a statement to PEOPLE.
“It’s time to move on and focus on my daughter, my philanthropy and my production partnership with Mark Burnett, producing and starring in shows which represent a shift in the conversation for women,” said Frankel, who is mom to daughter Bryn, whom she shares with ex Jason Hoppy.
“With the changes in modern culture, I want to highlight the strength, confidence and unstoppable power that women have. My experience at Bravo has been an incredibly magical ride,” she continued. “I am so grateful to them for highlighting my entrepreneurialism and allowing me to pave the way for many women to achieve their goals. I am excited for my future. The best is yet to come.”
Although the news came as a shock to her castmates, who reportedly did not know Frankel was planning to leave, fellow New York O.G. Ramona Singer told PEOPLE that this wasn’t the first time Frankel had kept quiet about leaving the show.
“When she left in season 4, we found out through the press she was doing her spinoff, Bethenny Getting Married. She was upset we never congratulated her, but we were upset she never told us! And that’s how we feel now,” Singer said. “There is a camaraderie among us as a cast. Love us, hate us, not like us — we are a team. To hear this from the press and not through her is upsetting.”
She added, “I really wish her well, though. The show’s a machine and it will continue on. We’re all just a cog in the wheel. No one is irreplaceable.”
Heather Dubrow
“After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOC this season,” the Orange County alumna told Bravo’s The Daily Dish after five seasons on the show. “These past five years have been an incredible journey and I’m so proud to have been a part of such an iconic piece of pop culture. I am so grateful to Evolution Media, Bravo and the whole NBCU family for all of the incredible experiences and the opportunities RHOC has afforded me and my family.”
“However, at this point in my life, I have decided to go in another direction and do what’s best for my family and career,” she continued. “Should I change my mind, I thank Andy Cohen, Evolution and Bravo for telling me that the door is always open.”
Dubrow, who joined the cast in season 7, shared her life with husband Terry, as well as their four kids Maximillia, Collette, Nicholas and Katarina.
Camille Grammer
The former Beverly Hills star quit before season 4.
“There were some good times and some not so good times, but it’s very hard to live your life out on the screen,” a source close to Grammer told PEOPLE at the time, referencing the star’s divorce from Kelsey Grammer, which played out on the show’s first season.
Grammer later became a friend of the Housewives, making recurring appearances on the show — up until Kyle Richards allegedly said no more.
“I wasn’t asked back. It’s fine,” Grammer tweeted in 2019 in response to a follower who asked if she would be returning to the series for season 10. “I did my time on the show. And it’s Kyle’s show.”
When fans expressed their disbelief over the decision, Grammer said, “It was was [sic] up to Kyle. I’m really fine. After the reunion, I didn’t want to come back. It was an awful experience.”
Bravo had no comment on the matter when contacted by PEOPLE. Reps for Richards and Grammer did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
Grammer’s exit was revealed the same day it was announced that Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke would be joining the RHOBH cast for season 10.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann
The former Atlanta peach said she was “done with this whole thing” and made her exit after walking out on the cast and shoving a camera out of her way during an episode of season 5. The dramatic scene aligned with the news that she was getting her own spinoff show called Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding, in addition to confirmation that her other show, Don’t Be Tardy, was picked up for a second season.
While Zolciak-Biermann remained adamant that she was leaving to concentrate on her other TV ventures, longtime nemesis Nene Leakes tweeted that she was allegedly fired.
“It’s so funny how this chick wants people 2 think she quit the show! The producers no longer wanted 2 work wit u! Good bye wit the lies,” Leakes Tweeted on Nov. 23, 2012.
Zolciak-Biermann responded: “I definitely was NOT fired from RHOA I can guarantee u that!!! My spinoff last year was a 1 time thing so this spinoff is brand new! Bye hater!!!!”
After the dramatic exit, the star appeared on the show a few more times but made it extra clear in April 2018 that she would “never” return because it was “too much stress — unneeded stress.”
Shereé Whitfield
“After four solid seasons of helping Bravo build the show into its most successful Housewives franchise, I have decided to leave,” the Atlanta cast member told Wetpaint Entertainment in 2012. “The direction the show is going in is no longer a fit for my lifestyle. I’m tired of the fighting and the cattiness.”
“I want to be part of something that empowers and inspires women to not only be healthy, but to treat themselves with respect,” she continued. “I wish the rest of the women the best of luck.”
The She by Shereé mogul has since come back to the show as a friend for season 8, and rejoined full-time for seasons 9 and 10. But when asked if she was returning to RHOA for season 11 on Instagram, the star wrote, “Currently living my best life. Was not interested in entertaining the low ball offer that was sent. Know ur worth.”
She also went on to tell fans that she wasn’t worried about money, writing, “Don’t you fret… I’m good love!” to one fan and writing, “You may be seeing me soon!” to another, who asked her about coming out with her own show.
Caroline Manzo
The mother of three and one of the original Jersey Housewives was offered to return to the show for its 10th season, after making her exit following season 5, but shot down the “insulting” offer. Manzo explained why on an episode of son Albie Manzo’s podcast Dear Albie, saying that she got a firm proposal for a part-time (friend) role that could’ve possibly expanded into a full-time one, but she was not happy about it.
“It’s very insulting,” she said on Dear Albie. “It just makes me angry that [Bravo] picked up and call me like I’m a fool. Ten years I’m playing this game, there’s no fool. You are talking to no fool … I’m nobody’s ‘Friend.’ I’m not ‘Friend of.’ I’m not ‘Housewife, maybe.’ I’m Housewife!”
“Pay me what I’m worth; you got an O.G. here,” Caroline added. “I’m going to be arrogant … it’s just a matter of respect! I was one of the original women who built the show. I’m one of the original women they still talk about. Don’t come back to me like a newbie and I’m going to fall for your bulls— because I’m not. You come back to me and give me a reasonable compensation and a reasonable position where I feel I belong.”
Kim Richards
At the RHOBH season 8 premiere party, sister and fellow RHOBH castmate Kyle said that Kim — whose battle with addiction and recovery played out throughout the series — was doing well, but was too busy living her life and spending time with her grandson, Hucksley, to continue with the show.
“She’s with her grandchild almost every day,” Kyle said, adding that her sister’s sobriety was going well. “I see her with him and I’m like, ‘Okay you’re good. You’re so happy.’ ”
“There were a few times I asked her to film with me, but she didn’t want to,” Kyle continued. “I miss my sister Kim being on the show. It feels weird to do the show without my sister, honestly. I’m a creature of habit! I don’t like change.”
Kyle and Kim have been on the show every season since its premiere in 2010 — Kim as a Housewife (for five seasons) and then as a friend (for two seasons).
Jill Zarin
The original New York Housewife was not asked back for season 5, along with former castmates Alex McCord, Kelly Bensimon and Cindy Barshop. However, after Bethenny Frankel’s recent exit, Zarin could be getting ready for a long-awaited comeback.
Zarin, who previously said she would be interested in returning to the series as a friend, said “nothing’s changed” in her plans.
“All I can say is they’ve started filming and I’m here,” Zarin told PEOPLE exclusively as she prepared to play in a tennis match with pro John Isner at the Brookfield Place Open in N.Y.C. in August 2019. “I’m at the tennis event today. Watch and see what happens, as Andy Cohen says.”
Dina Manzo
Despite Bravo wanting her back for season 7 — which chronicled Teresa Guidice‘s return from prison — Manzo said it didn’t make any sense for her to return because she was no longer a Jersey girl.
“I [live] in L.A.,” Manzo told Fox 411 in May 2016. “I don’t live in New Jersey anymore. I went through my divorce this year [and] I moved out to California, so it didn’t make sense.”
She added: “I thought about it for a minute, and I thought ‘How am I supposed to do this? I don’t live there.’ I have an apartment here in Manhattan but I don’t live in New Jersey, so I don’t see how that could work.”