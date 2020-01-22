The 12 Most Influential Real Housewives Who've Said They've Quit the Show

Say it ain’t so! In January 2020, Wendy Williams claimed to have received a text from Leakes that said the star is quitting Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“I took a break between commercials, my office is right there behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom and so I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe texts, ‘I’m quitting,’ ” host Williams told guest Jerry O’Connell on The Wendy Williams Show, adding that she got the text at 9:08 a.m. “I’m surprised I got it, because I have no service in my office, but I got it.”

A rep for Leakes told PEOPLE, “It’s been an especially difficult couple of weeks for NeNe, and she was venting to her friend in private correspondence. Nothing has been confirmed or officially decided for next season.”

Williams begged Leakes to stay on the show, saying, “She’s carrying the weight of a huge thing on her shoulders. I’m not going to say it, she’s got to say it. But in my opinion, NeNe, you need this platform to explain the other part of your life.”

Leakes has yet to confirm or deny her official status, but fans will be brokenhearted — again — if the news is true. The star, who was part of the original cast of the show that debuted in 2008, left the series in season 8 to focus on her acting career and returned again for season 10 as a full-time housewife.